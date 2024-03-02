Fern Britton ‘blames Phillip Schofield for losing This Morning job’ according to reports

Fern Britton, who is rumoured to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night, reportedly blames Phillip Schofield for losing her job on This Morning.

When news circulated that she had signed up for CBB, reports suggested Fern would ‘not hold back’ from talking about the Phillip Schofield drama.

And now, OK! suggests that the former morning show host “felt really hard done by” and wants to “tell her side of the story”. It comes following Phillip resigning from ITV after admitting an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Phillip and Fern hosted This Morning together for seven years (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton ‘felt hard done by’

A source told OK: “She felt like she was really hard done by when she left This Morning – and now she wants to tell her side of the story.

“She actually blames Philip Scofield for her losing her job and felt he had a lot to do with the fact she got pushed out for a younger model,” they added.

The insider continued: “She’s not afraid to speak out now and she’s not taking any prisoners. Viewers can certainly expect fireworks.”

ED! has reached out to Fern’s representatives for comment on these reports.

After her This Morning exit, Fern went on to take part in Strictly Come Dancing. She also writes novels from her Cornwall home.

Fern and Phillip hosted This Morning together for seven years. She subsequently quit the show in 2009. Rumours of a feud then surfaced as she was replaced by Holly Willoughby.

Both Holly and Phil however, left the show last year. They are set to be permanently replaced this month by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Fern reportedly wants to relaunch herself on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit CoverImages)

Is Fern Britton definitely going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

Although the line-up for the show has not been officially confirmed, Fern’s name has been in the mix for quite some time.

It comes following a rough few years for Fern. She divorced her husband of 20 years, Phil Vickery. And is said to want to relaunch herself by doing CBB.

A source told The Sun: “She wants to show the public a different side to her — unscripted and unapologetic.

“She has a lot of stories to tell and she won’t hold back when it comes to her relationships with people like Phil.

“They don’t speak anymore so there are no bridges to burn as far as she is concerned.”

Could Nikita be entering the house? (Credit: BBC)

Who else is joining CBB?

Rumours suggest Fern could be entering the house alongside Strictly professional Nikita Kuzmin.

Other names in the frame include Coronation Street star Colson Smith, former X Factor judge and music mogul Louis Walsh, Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of the Princess of Wales, and Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Also reported are Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches. TV star Zeze Millz, and American star Marisha Wallace complete the line-up.

However, a CBB spokesperson said: “Any names are at this point pure speculation and viewers will have to tune to see who will be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.”

The action kicks off on Monday March 4 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Rumoured Celebrity Big Brother line-up revealed

Will you be watching Celebrity Big Brother? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.