Everything we know about series 16 of Call the Midwife and when it will be back

Call the Midwife series 15 has come to an emotional end, leaving viewers with plenty of questions about what happens next at Nonnatus House. With big changes unfolding in the finale, many fans are now asking the same thing: will there be a series 16?

The final episode (Sunday, March 08) waved goodbye to one of the drama’s longest-serving characters and revealed that Nonnatus House would be closing its doors. But the episode also offered a few brighter moments. The closure was only temporary, Cyril and Rosalind celebrated their wedding, Sister Veronica returned to The Order, and Trixie’s future took a surprising turn.

So has the much-loved BBC One series really come to an end? And when might we see series 16 on our screens? Here’s everything we know so far.

Has Call the Midwife ended?

No, Call the Midwife hasn’t ended – far from it. Although there may be a bit of a wait before the next series arrives, the popular period drama still has more stories to tell.

The BBC has already reassured fans that the show remains an important part of the channel’s plans. In a statement released last year, the broadcaster said: “We would like to reassure fans that Call the Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come.

“As previously announced, there will be a new series, a film and a prequel series. A 16th series will arrive in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere.”

Will there be a Call the Midwife series 16?

Yes, series 16 of Call the Midwife is on the way, although fans will need to be patient. Production on the main series has been paused while attention turns to a film and an upcoming prequel.

When the main show returns, it will once again be written by an all-female team. Show-runner Heidi Thomas and executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank will lead the next chapter of the drama.

Speaking about the future of the franchise, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Call the Midwife has been a jewel in the BBC’s crown for well over a decade. This feels like the perfect time to further expand the perfectly realised world that Heidi, Pippa, and Annie have created.

“Whether you’ve been watching from the very start or joined us for one of the more recent series, this is an incredibly exciting time to be a Call the Midwife fan.”

Series 16 will move the story forward to 1973, which is two years after the events of series 15. Before that, however, the upcoming film will pick up straight after the finale in 1972.

Producers have already revealed that the Call the Midwife movie will take the story overseas. That development fits with the finale, when Sister Julienne spoke about spending a year working abroad.

Is there a Call the Midwife Christmas special in 2026?

There won’t be a traditional Call the Midwife Christmas special in 2026. Instead, the long-running festive tradition will pause briefly while the series prepares to introduce something new.

In its place, viewers will see the launch of the brand-new prequel series over Christmas 2026.

Creator and writer Heidi Thomas explained: “I don’t think any other show has produced a Christmas special for as many years as we have. This is a lovely opportunity to press pause and come back with even more exciting things.”

She added that the prequel will debut during the festive season in 2026, effectively replacing the usual Christmas episode. “We are going to make the prequel next. There will be more news about that in the spring.”

Meanwhile, the Call the Midwife film is already moving into pre-production, although the prequel will be made first.

Call the Midwife series 16: When will show be back?

While the main series takes a short break, the Call the Midwife universe is far from quiet.

The next project viewers will see is the prequel series, followed by the feature film. In terms of the timeline, the prequel will be set much earlier – in 1939 – while the film continues the story in 1972.

The prequel will introduce an entirely new cast, but the film will feature the familiar faces from the current series.

Fans can expect the prequel to arrive in December 2026. After that, the existing cast will return for the film in 2027.

When is the Call the Midwife prequel set?

The new Call the Midwife prequel will explore what life was like for midwives in Poplar during the Second World War.

It’s expected to begin with a Christmas special in 2026, followed by a full series in early 2027.

The prequel was first announced in May 2025, with producers revealing it will be set in Poplar during the Blitz in 1939. The story will follow midwives working to bring babies into the world while London faces the threat of nightly bombing raids.

A younger version of Judy Parfitt’s Sister Monica Joan will be at the centre of the story. Creator Heidi Thomas has also confirmed that the series will follow younger versions of Sisters Julienne and Evangelina, played in the original show by Jenny Agutter and Pam Ferris. Younger actresses, who have yet to be announced, will take on the roles.

Show-runner Heidi Thomas and executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank will write, create and produce the prequel.

Everything we know about the Call the Midwife film ahead of series 16

Before series 16 arrives, Call the Midwife fans will be treated to a feature film that continues the story from the end of series 15. The movie is set in 1972, picking up directly after the latest finale.

Producers have confirmed that filming will take place in Australia, with production expected to begin very soon.

Series creator Heidi Thomas explained: “Australia is likely, I can say that. But there are a number of places in Australia that it could be, all of which would be very different.

“Filming the Christmas 2025 episodes abroad was a dry run for the movie. We learned how to work in high temperatures for one!”

Most of the current Call the Midwife cast are expected to appear in the film when it arrives.

