Call the Midwife series 15 ended with a gutwrenching funeral, and the emotional return of Pam Ferris’ Sister Evangelina

The Call the Midwife series 15 finale has aired – and if you made it through without reaching for a tissue, we’re not sure how. Within minutes of the episode beginning it was clear this was going to be one of those goodbyes that hits hard.

This was never going to be just another series ending. After more than 14 years on screen, the beloved BBC drama is heading into a hiatus. The nuns and midwives of Nonnatus will return, but it may be a few years before we see them again – and when we do, Nonnatus House itself may look very different.

The closure comes amid the rapid modernisation of the NHS in the early 1970s, with hospital births taking priority over home deliveries – a shift that has been quietly looming over the series.

Alongside major change for the Order, viewers also had to say farewell to one of the show’s most cherished original characters. There were moments of joy too – Cyril and Rosalind finally tied the knot, and a familiar face made an emotional comeback. Here’s everything that happened in the Call the Midwife series 15 ending.

Judy Parfitt’s beloved character Sister Monica Joan died in the Call the Midwife series 15 ending (Credit: BBC)

Did Sister Monica Joan die in the Call the Midwife series 15 ending?

Yes. In deeply moving scenes, Sister Monica Joan died in the final episode of Call the Midwife series 15.

At Nonnatus House, she had stopped taking her medication and calmly instructed Nurse Crane to summon an undertaker. In a poignant farewell, Bernie Mullucks wheeled her through Poplar Market, where stallholders warmly greeted her and remembered the babies she had delivered over the decades. Settling in St Anne’s Church – where she requested her Requiem be held – she reflected: “I am not just leaving this earth, I am leaving Poplar, and it is my home.”

In her final days she had made peace with what lay ahead, even greeting it with curiosity. In one tender moment she asked to try a gin and tonic for the first time, declaring herself rather taken with it.

As the end drew near, she saw a vision of Sister Evangelina. Her old friend told her: “You have shilly-shallied long enough. Even the Almighty’s patience has worn thin.” Of Heaven, she added: “It’s everything we were promised, and all that you have worked for.”

With a final “Come on you,” she reached out her hand. In bittersweet scenes, Sister Monica Joan smiled and slipped away. Her spirit was seen walking from her mortal body alongside Sister Evangelina and other nuns. At that very moment, Belinda Mullucks gave birth – a gentle reminder of life’s unbroken circle.

Who was Sister Evangelina in Call the Midwife?

Pam Ferris portrayed Sister Evangelina from series 1 to 5, between 2012 and 2016. An Anglican nun of the Order of Saint Raymond Nonnatus, she was known for her blunt honesty, fierce dedication and formidable presence.

A highly experienced midwife and mentor to many younger nurses at Nonnatus House, she shared a famously fiery yet affectionate bond with Sister Monica Joan, providing some of the show’s most memorable exchanges.

Her character died following a stroke in series 5, making her return for Sister Monica Joan’s final moments especially fitting.

It also marked a rare television appearance for Pam Ferris, who has largely stepped back from acting since leaving the BBC One drama. Since then, she has appeared as Queen Victoria in 2018’s Holmes & Watson, Mrs Faulkner in 2019’s Tolkien, Madame Gaudin in an episode of Urban Myths in 2020, and returned as Cath Smith in the final ever episode of Gavin & Stacey.

Pam Ferris returned as Sister Evangelina in emotional scenes (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Sister Veronica?

Sister Veronica brought her period of doubt to an end, deciding to return fully to the Order. In a heartfelt conversation with her loyal friend Geoffrey, she admitted she had begun the menopause and felt she had “left it too late” to have children.

Viewers had seen her wrestle with the longing for motherhood and uncertainty about her vocation. As she explained: “It’s time to go back to The Order. I was always going to have to choose. I left because I wanted a child, but I’ve been beaten by my own biology.”

She continued: “I belong in The Order. I’ve earned that life. If I go back, I can hold babies every day, love them every day.”

By the end of the episode, Sister Veronica had laid Beryl to rest and was once again in her habit.

Call the Midwife series 15 ending: Did Nonnatus House close?

Nonnatus House was described as “temporarily closed” in the finale.

Phyllis Crane began transferring patient notes, Joyce Highland accepted the role of Acting Sister at St Cuthberts, and Trixie prepared to leave to become Matron at The Lady Emily. Crane herself remained as Dr Turner’s district nurse.

Sister Julienne addressed the community with quiet clarity: “The death of our sister and the alteration of our practice are not linked. But the sadness feels the same because it is time itself that has bought both these things about.”

The key word was “alteration” rather than closure. Nonnatus is to become a house of prayer and charity. Sister Julienne revealed she was considering three potential medical missions – to the Gilbert and Ellice Islands, British Colombia and a remote part of Australian – each requiring at least a year abroad.

She concluded: “We ask for your prayers and your patience. And that as many of you as are able stay with us on this journey. All will be well, I promise you.”

An era may be ending, but the story is not.

Rosalind and Cyril tied the knot in the final episode of series 15 (Credit: BBC One)

What else happened in the Call the Midwife series 15 ending?

Trixie’s mother-in-law Lady Aylward suffered a massive heart attack and sadly died before Matthew could reconcile with her. As a result, Matthew now controls the Aylward estates and Trixie has been given a seat on the board. She offered to buy 55% of Mr Scarisbrick’s clinic, putting her firmly in charge.

Cyril married a pregnant Rosalind in a heartfelt ceremony that brought much-needed joy to Poplar. Confetti rained down as she walked through the crowd, and she later had an ultrasound scan using the era’s new technology.

Belinda Mullucks gave birth to her first child – potentially the last baby delivered at Nonnatus House. Meanwhile, Susan, who was born affected by thalidomide, received a new electric wheelchair, giving her greater independence.

When will Call the Midwife be back?

BBC One has confirmed that Call the Midwife will return for a 16th series. However, fans face a wait.

The drama is taking a break following series 15 while a prequel series and a film are developed, meaning there will be no Christmas special in 2026.

We do know that the prequel will centre on a younger Sister Monica Joan. Creator Heidi Thomas confirmed that younger versions of Sisters Julienne and Evangelina will also feature, with new actresses stepping into the roles made famous by Jenny Agutter and Pam Ferris.

As the voice of a mature Jennifer Worth reminded us in the closing moments: “There have always been goodbyes at Nonnatus House, and there have always been endings. […] We have grieved because there was no love without pain and we survived. Because the love was always greater. There will always be another chapter.”

After a finale like that, we’ll be ready when it arrives.

Call the Midwife series 1 to 15 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.