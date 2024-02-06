After fronting many TV shows, including Escape to the Country, Jonnie Irwin tragically died on February 2 after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in August 2020.

The popular presenter was married to wife Jessica Holmes, who he shared three children with. The sad news was revealed via his Instagram account.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten,” a statement read.

What shows did Jonnie Irwin present?

Jonnie broke onto the television scene in 2004 when he was selected to host Channel 4’s hit show A Place in the Sun – Home or Away alongside Jasmine Harman. He served as a presenter on the show up until 2022.

At the time, Jonnie accused the producers of axing him due to his cancer diagnosis. He told The Sun that Freeform Productions “paid me off for the rest of the season and didn’t renew my contract”. The result of this left him feeling “really low”.

Jonnie also presented a handful of property shows on the BBC – Escape to the Country and To Buy or Not to Buy. He also hosted the spin-off to Escape to the Country, Escape to the Perfect Town.

In 2011, Jonnie had his own show, Dream Lives for Sale, on Sky1 about people who buy a business and leave the UK. That same year, Jonnie fronted The Renovation Game. The show aired during the week in the morning on Channel 4. He also hosted segments on Morning Live.

Where can you watch Jonnie Irwin’s TV shows?

Those wanting to watch Jonnie’s old shows are in luck. Episodes of A Place in the Sun are available to stream on Channel 4’s demand service, 4VoD.

And, after a special tribute episode aired this week, episodes featuring Jonnie presenting Escape to the Country are also available on BBC iPlayer.

However, To Buy or Not to Buy, Escape to the Perfect Town, The Renovation Game and Dream Lives for Sale cannot be found online.

