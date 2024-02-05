Following the death of Jonnie Irwin last week, the BBC has announced it will air an Escape to the Country special in tribute to the presenter later on today (February 5).

In a statement just released, and in a change to the scheduled programme, the BBC said it will air “a special tribute to Jonnie Irwin at 3pm today on BBC One with an Escape to the Country special”.

Escape to the Country special today

Posting on Instagram, the official Escape to the Country account shared two beautiful pictures of Jonnie and said: “In a change to the BBC schedule today, this afternoon’s transmission of Escape to the Country is the last programme Jonnie recorded with us and will include a tribute to him at the end.”

I will be watching with a tissue in hand.

“I will be watching with a tissue in hand,” said one fan of the show. Another added: “That’s lovely, will be watching. Rest in peace, Jonnie.” A third commented: “Such a lovely gesture. Will miss Jonnie.”

BBC tribute to ‘extraordinary man’

The news comes after a statement from the BBC on Friday in which the broadcaster shared its sadness over Jonnie’s death at the age of 50.

In a statement, Rob Unsworth, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning, said: “Jonnie Irwin was an extraordinary man and wonderful presenter. He brought such warmth and fun to Escape to the Country, where he was a firm favourite with not just viewers, but the production team too.

“More recently, he did some truly inspirational reports for Morning Live about his illness, tackling taboos around end-of-life care, and wonderfully demonstrating the limitless positivity that he brought to everything he did.

“His kindness will be hugely missed by everyone he worked with, and we are sending all of our thoughts to his family and friends at this sad time,” he then concluded.

Jonnie joined the show back in 2010.

A special Escape to the Country special, in tribute to Jonnie, will air at 3pm on BBC One today (February 5).

