Emmys’ In Memoriam segment ‘snubs’ Gene Hackman and other late stars as complaints pour in

Fans of the late Gene Hackman were furious upon discovering that the actor didn’t feature in the In Memoriam segment at the Emmys last night (September 14).

Gene, who was aged 95 when he died, was known for embodying various tough guy roles on the big screen, including his iconic portrayal of Lex Luthor in Superman.

He won two Oscars throughout his prolific career, and sadly died in February. His cause of death was later revealed to be heart complications and advanced Alzheimer’s. However, he wasn’t honoured at the Emmys…

Emmys viewers confused by Gene Hackman omission

This year, the In Memoriam segment – which pays tribute to the major TV and industry figures who have passed away – featured Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson performing Vince’s song Go Rest High on That Mountain.

While the segment typically features TV icons, broader industry figures are included. For instance, Ozzy Osbourne was honoured this year – although it’s worth noting that he was also known for the reality show The Osbournes. Gene also did a lot of TV work, however, such as the 1965 series I Spy.

‘Did I miss Gene Hackman?’

Over on X, fans of the actor were confused about the actor’s ‘snub’.

“Where was Gene Hackman in the In Memoriam?” one of several asked.

“Did they leave out Gene Hackman?” another queried. “Ugh”

Echoing this, a third wrote: “Did I miss GENE HACKMAN? Was he included?”

Other stars were ‘snubbed’ too

The tribute also honoured the likes of David Lynch, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, George Wendt, Quincy Jones, Dame Maggie Smith and Chuck Woolery. However, Gene Hackman wasn’t the only one missing.

Fans on X also went into uproar over numerous other stars.

“Only turned it on to see the In Memoriam and they left out way too many people,” one X user complained.

“No mention of Hulk Hogan during the In Memoriam segment at the Emmys,” another noted. “Disgraceful. He was on TV for 40 years!”

“So the Emmys just left out Jonathan Joss for the Emmys In Memoriam?” a third asked in disbelief. “Disrespectful and cruel.”

Other missing celebrities noted by fans on X included Val Kilmer, Terence Stamp, Tristan Rogers and Loni Anderson.

However, on the Emmys website, there is a more complete In Memoriam list, which, among other missing celebrities, includes Gene.

