Ellis fans blown away by ‘amazing’ series 2 but there’s one problem with the killer reveal

Ellis is back, with Sharon D Clarke’s “brilliant” DCI tackling new cases in series 2. However, while fans are happy to see the detective return, some viewers have already raised one complaint.

The opening two episodes see Clarke’s DCI Ellis and her trusted colleague DS Harper (Andrew Gower) investigating a mysterious death in Ashenham, a small fictional English village.

As always, the central question is simple: who did it?

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The victim, Peter (James Doran), a local businessman, is found dead in his home. Early suspicion falls on a group of teenagers he had been trying to help.

But the case takes a sharp turn with a major reveal at the end of episode 2 — although not everyone watching was surprised.

***Warning: spoilers for Ellis series 2 ahead***

It was Malcolm all along… (Credit: Channel 5)

Ellis viewers ‘guess killer’ in first series 2 case

Towards the end of episode 2, Joseph Ward (Joel Morris) is arrested for Peter’s murder.

However, it soon becomes clear he’s not responsible. The real killer is DS Malcolm Oliver (John Hollingworth).

When Ellis and Harper return to the station to take another look at the case, they discover Oliver violently attacking Joseph. The truth quickly unravels.

Oliver and Peter had known each other as teenagers and were both involved in covering up the accidental death of a friend many years earlier. When Peter threatened to expose the truth to both the police and the press, Oliver killed him to keep the secret buried.

It’s a dramatic twist — but some viewers said they saw it coming.

“I really enjoyed it, did guess murderer about five minutes before the reveal,” one viewer wrote online.

“I guessed the killer from the off on this one, Channel 5… let’s hope they get trickier,” another commented.

Some viewers also said they struggled to keep track of the suspects.

“I was confused by all the characters,” one wrote, while another added that “three of the important characters all looked very similar.”

Ellis returns next week (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans say it’s ‘great to have Ellis back’

Despite some viewers predicting the twist, the new series has been warmly received overall.

“Last night’s episode was absolutely brilliant — it’s so good to have Ellis back on our screens,” one fan wrote.

“Fantastic. Great to have Ellis back again. Sharon D Clarke is brilliant in this,” another viewer added.

“Love this programme, great to have Ellis back on our screens,” a third commented.

There has been one recurring complaint from fans — although it’s actually more of a compliment: viewers want more episodes.

“Brilliant second series. Looking forward to next week. Just wish there were more episodes,” one fan wrote online.

Channel 5 even responded to the comment, replying: “Great to have it back, isn’t it. Hopefully more to come further down the line!”

Read more: Suspect: Channel 5 announces first-ever drama about Madeleine McCann case and ‘controversial’ interrogation

Ellis season 2 continues on Tuesday, March 17, at 9pm on Channel 5.

[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1k_ymGxNCoY