Gogglebox viewers finally got a glimpse of Ellie and Izzi Warner’s much-talked-about Auntie Margaret during last night’s episode (Friday, September 27).

But despite the long-awaited appearance, fans were left wanting more after the relative of Ellie Warner and Izzi Warner only appeared briefly, and mostly out of sight.

Ellie and Izzi Warner’s aunt made an appearance on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars Ellie and Izzy introduce Auntie Margaret

After years of mentions on the show, Auntie Margaret finally dropped by during the latest episode of Gogglebox.

Just after the advert break, narrator Craig Cash revealed that the sisters were about to receive a visitor.

“Auntie Margaret’s popped round,” he said, as Margaret could be heard chatting to the pair about a bargain coat she had recently picked up.

“Can you zip it up?” Izzy asked. “Nice colour,” Ellie added.

“Looks a bit snug,” Izzy then joked, prompting laughter from her aunt.

“It’s cos you’ve got 4 layers under the coat,” Izzi replied.

Izzi went on to say her aunt would have been “foolish” not to snap up the coat for £39.99.

Moments later, the visit came to an end. “Right, ta-ra,” Ellie said as Margaret headed off.

However, viewers were still none the wiser about what Auntie Margaret actually looks like, as cameras only caught the back of her coat during the appearance on the Channel 4 show.

Fans were delighted by the cameo (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans react as Auntie Margaret makes an appearance

Even with the mystery intact, fans were thrilled that Auntie Margaret had finally made it onto the show.

Viewers quickly took to X to share their reactions.

“Aunty Margaret appears!” one viewer tweeted.

“Come on !!! Who wants to see more of Auntie Margaret, seen tonight as a shadowy figure, showing off her new coat, celeb in waiting,” another wrote.

“Auntie Margaret is a real person!!” a third joked.

“WE FINALLY GET TO MEET ‘THE’ Auntie Margaret! Wonder if she watches what they say about her?” someone else said.

Others were amused by how little of her was actually shown. “Is Auntie Margaret just a talking coat?” one fan asked.

Another added: “I’ve always wanted to see what Auntie Margaret looks like. They’re just teasing us now.”

Gogglebox continues next Friday (March 6) at 9pm on Channel 4.

