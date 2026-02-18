Gogglebox favourite Raza Siddiqui has been missing from the sofa this series, and now his family have revealed why. The long-standing star has been hospitalised after suffering a fall that left him with cracked ribs.

Raza has appeared on Channel 4’s Gogglebox since the show launched in 2013 alongside his family. However, viewers quickly noticed that this season the Siddiquis have been one member short.

Raza Siddiqui’s absence from Gogglebox explained

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, February 17, the family shared an update with their 137k followers. Posting a photo of Raza in a hospital bed, giving a thumbs up while wearing a hospital gown and nasal cannulas, they confirmed he had taken a tumble a few weeks ago.

“For you eagle-eyed Goggleboxers, you may have noticed that Raza (@razathefaint) hasn’t joined us on the sofa so far this season,” they wrote.

“Sadly, he had a bit of a fall, a few weeks back, and cracked some ribs.”

Additional snaps showed Raza back at home with his loved ones, relaxing on the sofa and spending time with his nephew, Theodore.

Siddiqui family share health update

Reassuring fans, the family confirmed that Raza is firmly on the mend.

“He’s recovering nicely and will be joining us on the sofa in a few weeks time. He’s absolutely smashing his recovery, staying positive and keeping himself entertained with walks, telly, reading, and nephew cuddles with Theodore,” they shared.

They also thanked viewers for their continued support.

“I know you guys reaching out and sending your well wishes will put a bigger smile on his face than morphine ever could. Can’t wait for all four Siddiquis to be back on team @c4gogglebox with the rest of the fab families.”

Fans rally around Raza

It did not take long for fans and fellow cast members to send their messages of support in the comments.

“Get well soon, Raza!” Gogglebox star Izzie Warner wrote.

“Look forward to seeing you all together soon. Get better soon!” one follower said.

“Get well soon, Raza. Hope your recovery goes well. Love,” another commented.

“Get well very soon and get back on the sofa,” added a fourth.

“Speedy recovery Raza,” wrote another.

With Raza said to be recovering well, viewers can hopefully expect to see all of the Siddiquis reunited on the Gogglebox sofa in the coming weeks.

Gogglebox continues on Friday (February 20) at 9pm on Channel 4.

