Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 13 pitches includes stick-on gel nails, and nutritional smoothies for dogs

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues with episode 13 and a new set of eager entrepreneurs hope to impress the fearsome five with their pitches.

In the penultimate visit to the Den, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett all are wooed to part with their cash – but will they?

This week (Thursday, March 28, 2024), a London-based entrepreneur seeks investment for a quick way to get a manicure, while a husband and wife duo are thirsty for investment in their range of doggie drinks.

Meanwhile, a former teacher pitches his inclusive magazine to help visually impaired children, and a comfort enthusiast thinks his bean bag business deserves some support.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches in Dragons’ Den series 21, episode 13.

Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, and Steven Bartlett on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC Studios/Simon Pantling)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 13 pitches: Glaize manicure

London-based investment banker-turned-entrepreneur Gina, 30, is first to arrive in the Den this week.

The Lebanese businesswoman seeks investment for her home manicure business, Glaize, which she describes as “the cure to the manicure”. They are made-to-measure stick-on gel nails, which can be applied at home.

Gina promises “salon-quality nails in under 10 minutes, with zero damage and zero fuss”. Users can stick the nail on to apply, and peel off to remove. The gels are also toxin-free and vegan.

There are also stick-on pedicures, which can be stuck on, pressed down, with any excess length clipped off. The nails are easy to apply and remove, with zero damage. Oh, and no lamp needed, as nails arrive already cured.

They are made from real pre-UV cured gel that lasts up to 14 days without chipping. The boxes are letterbox friendly, too. Prices start from £14 for a stick-on gel manicure, or £12.60 for subscribe and save.

Sara Davies “totally gets it” and thinks it’s a “great product”. But is she keen enough to make an offer?

Audio Mag Media’s The Fact Factory books for visually impaired children

Former teacher Stephen Keane is next in the Den. He pitches his inclusive magazine to help visually impaired children. The dad-of-four believes his product “solves problems for many young readers”.

The Fact Factory is an audio-print magazine series written and recorded to include readers with print disabilities such as dyslexia and visual impairment, as well as reluctant or struggling readers. The audio books have a talking pen, which is used in conjunction with raised stickers within the books and magazines.

Recorded by children from around the world, The Fact Factory magazines offer a screen-free reading and listening experience that features hundreds of fun and fascinating facts on animals, insects, sea creatures, the body, famous buildings and heroes from history.

Readers with dyslexia can enjoy the content by reading along with or listening to the characters. The 12-part kit that comes with a pen and a charger costs £195. Pens alone cost £45.

Leitrim native Stephen Keane has a nine-year-old Laurel, who at the age of four lost both eyes because of bilateral retinoblastoma (cancer).

Peter Jones recognises the need for the product, but is concerned that a Japanese company owns the rights to the pen.

Will any entrepreneurs manage to impress Peter Jones? (Credit: Dragons’ Den S21/BBC studios)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 13 pitches: Furr Boost Drink for dogs

Thirdly, husband and wife duo Louise and Ian Toll, from Shropshire, pitch their range of doggie drinks. The drinks are made from meat, fruit and vegetables. They claim their drinks improve a dog’s metabolism, hydration, immunity, digestion, anxiety, and skin and coat.

Furr Boost Drink for dogs are a range of nutritional smoothies, “designed to ensure your dog can get the most out of every day”. They are made with 100% natural ingredients, rich in vitamins and oils, and a source of essential nutrients.

Each drink contains a low-fat protein source, along with a blend of three oils – coconut, flaxseed and Omega Oil to give your dog’s metabolism energy. Seventy-five per cent of ingredients in each carton are hydrating moisture content used to replenish lost fluid and nutrients.

All flavours contain Sea Kelp, Beta Glucan and Vitaming C, which support a healthy immune system. The recipes contain pre-biotics and dietary soluble fibre to aid digestion, support gastrointestional health and in turn the immune system.

Each carton contains Multi-B vitamins and water proven to support healthy brain development and combat anxiety, using their calming properties.

The cartons also include high-quality Flaxseed, Dried Sea Kelp and natural oils from Salmon and Coconut to keep skin hydrated and coats glossy.

One 400ml carton of Chicken, Butternut Squash and Cranberry, for example, costs £4.00. Other flavours include Beef, Broccoli and Blueberry, Pork, Sweet Potato and Apple, or Salmon, Sweet Potato and Blueberry.

Deborah Meaden isn’t sure about the branding. But, as a dog lover, can she be convinced?

Remy bean bags/pods and weighted blankets

Lastly, Canadian Abeer is a comfort enthusiast who thinks his bean bag business deserves some support. A self-confesses “sleep expert, he founded Remy after facing sleep struggles of his own.

Abeer claims his Remy Pod “adapts to your every need with ease”. Their are made with unique AdaptTech™ cover stretches, and conform to your body shape, providing a unique and personalised seating experience.

He insists it is NOT your average bean bag. They are made locally in the UK, adapt to the body, and are long lasting, with refillable beads. They have removable and washable covers, and lightweight.

The pods “fully conforms to your body with zero pressure points”, and has a “back-relieving function”. Its approximate dimensions are about 80-90 cm x 45-60cm x 45-60 cm. Its weight is 4 kg.

The price of a pod on their website is currently £104. Anyone after the lounger weighted blanket will have to part with £179. Comfort lovers can also buy huggers, foot rests, or neck pillows.

Within seconds of being able to test the products, Steven Barlett looks like he’s about to doze off. But will he invest?

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 13 airs on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 8pm on BBC One. Previous episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

