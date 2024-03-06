Celebrity Big Brother star Levi Roots profile – Dragons’ Den appearance, his real name and ‘net worth’

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Levi Roots is probably best known to UK telly viewers for his Dragons’ Den success with his Reggae Reggae Sauce.

But there’s much more to Levi than jerk barbecue marinade!

Not only is the Jamaica-born star a celebrity chef and entrepreneur, Levi has also carved out careers as a TV presenter and a successful musician.

Celebrity Big Brother star Levi Roots smiles for the camera in February 2024 (Credit: Splash)

When was Celebrity Big Brother star Levi Roots on Dragons’ Den?

Levi became an instant celebrity in February 2007 when he appeared in the first episode of the fourth series of Dragons’ Den.

He charmed potential investors with his business plans – and by serenading the Dragons.

“Put some music in my food for me, and give me some Reggae Reggae Sauce. Hot Reggae Reggae Sauce,” he sang, adding: “So nice I named it twice!”

And it worked! In one of the most memorable pitches in Dragons’ Den history, Levi won over Peter Jones and Richard Farleigh, obtaining £50,000 funding for a 40% stake in his business.

Levi had been spotted by a BBC producer at a food trade show, which led to his Dragons’ Den appearance.

And in short order, following his TV showing, Reggae Reggae Sauce was on the shelves of 600 Sainsbury’s stores.

Since then, the Levi Roots product range has extended beyond table sauces into drinks like Tropical Punch, snacks, patties, and even ice cream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Levi Roots (@official_levi_roots)

What does Levi Roots Reggae Reggae Sauce taste like?

Jerk sauce contains a range of flavours, and is sweet, smoky, fiery, and fruity.

Levi’s Reggae Reggae Sauce meanwhile contains the super-hot Scotch bonnet chillis typical to jerk marinade. But his secret recipe – originally said to have been passed down to him by his grandmother – also contains unspecified Caribbean herbs that make

In the months before Levi’s appearance on Dragons’ Den, over 4,000 bottles of Reggae Reggae Sauce were sold at the Notting Hill Carnival.

Levi Roots presenting his own BBC show, Caribbean Food Made Easy (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What is Levi Roots’ age? How old is he?

According to online source, Levi is currently 65. That means he was 48 when he first appeared on Dragons’ Den.

Is Levi Roots his real name?

We may know him all as Levi, but appears Mr Roots’ real full name is Keith Graham Valentine.

Is Levi Roots married, does he have a partner?

Levi’s marital status, and whether he is single or not, is currently unconfirmed. Maybe he’ll open up more about relationships during his time in the CBB house.

Does Levi Roots have any kids?

He certainly does! According to reports, Levi is a dad of eight and is said to share his kids with seven different mothers.

He’s previously shared snaps of his brood on social media, including the heartwarming family photo below that have his son Daniel and grandchildren London and River among the gathering shown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi Roots (@levirootsmusic)

Levi Roots net worth

According to The Guardian, Levi was so poor when he lived in Jamaica that his family couldn’t afford to buy him shoes. Raised by his grandmother, Levi was illiterate – unable even to spell his own name – when he emigrated to Britain aged 11.

Having spent time in prison, he turned his life around, partly through music.

Furthermore, his marketing and culinary excellence have delivered him a pretty penny, too. Different news outlets suggest he has amassed a reported £35 million fortune over the years.

Levi Roots meets the then-Prince Charles (Credit: Splash)

‘Set up’ claims

Speaking on The Starting Line podcast in August 2023, Levi reportedly claimed a police officer involved in his drug arrest in the 1980s wrote a book after Reggae Reggae Sauce hit the mainstream in which he admitted ‘planting drugs and a gun’.

Levi reportedly maintains his innocence, but said that after he went to prison he “accepted” his situation.

“I accepted that this was where I was,” Levi was quoted as saying last year.

“And it wasn’t until many years later, after Dragons’ Den, when I got famous, that the police officer that arrested me wrote a book. And in the book it literally says how he set me up.

“It was the time of the Yardie gangs, in the 80s. According to his book, they were trying to root out Yardies, and they set me up.

“I’m far from a Yardie! They set me up, basically. I never knew how or why until this book was written.

“One of the greatest tragedies is that I was always trying to tell my mum this is not the son that she knew.”

‘One of my proudest moments’ (Credit: Splash)

Singing for Nelson Mandela

Levi’s musical achievements go further than performing the Reggae Reggae Sauce song for the likes of Theo Paphitis.

He’s also previously performed with James Brown and Maxi Priest – and was also nominated for a Best Reggae Act MOBO award in 1998.

Just a couple of years earlier, in 1996, Levi also sang for Nelson Mandela as he visited Brixton in London.

Levi recalled in 2023: “I was crowdsurfed to the front of the auditorium to sing ‘Happy Birthday, Mr President’ to Nelson Mandela. It was one of my proudest moments, even if I didn’t sound like Marilyn Monroe.”

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Read more: Full Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up confirmed – from Louis Walsh and Nikita Kuzmin to Sharon Osbourne

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.