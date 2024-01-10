Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 2: Pitches include NINI Organics skincare and The Secret Garden Glamping

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues this week with episode 2 and several eye-popping pitches – one that will make you squirm, and another that make your heart sing. Warning: The Dragons’ are BRUTAL tonight!

As the latest series returns for its second instalment, a new set of eager entrepreneurs hope to impress the fearsome five… Some do, some don’t – but then that’s kind of the point!

The five deal-hungry mega-rich TV stars Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett all finger their money waiting to be impressed.

But will the Dragons bite a chunk out of someone’s business (Thursday, January 11, 2024)? Here’s a rundown of the pitches that feature in Dragons’ Den episode 2 of series 21…

Peter Jones in his trademark blue suit on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC Studios)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 2 pitches: NINI Organics skincare

First up, former special effects make-up artist Nicole enters the Den with her over-excitable brother Alex. Together they founded eco-luxury skincare brand NINI Organics.

They designed NINI Organics with one mission in mind, to create the ultimate superfood for your skin, made with 100% Natural and Organic ingredients.

As a teenager, Alex suffered from severe acne, and the Roaccutane he was prescribed left him with dry, scarred and extremely sensitive skin. This started his research into holistic and organic skincare using natural plant-based ingredients.

Products include the Natura Miracle Mask, a detoxing, strengthening and moisturising mask, which costs £40 for 100g. Also, the Moonlight Nectar Night Oil, with Co2 extract and super hydrating properties. That costs £52 for 30ml.

All the ingredients claim to be ethically sourced and of the highest grade. They contain mostly raw, active ingredients, which are never tested on animals. They are 100% vegan, gluten-free, natural and organic.

But with an oversaturated market, will they impress the judges? Steven Bartlett asks what’s so “distinctive” about their brand, while Peter Jones points out how “challenging” their dreams are…

Identical twins pitch Renter Score

Next, Dr Chanise Thompson from London arrives in the Den with her identical twin sister. The Jamaican-born duo who are “always optimistic” pitch their business Renter Score.

They explain their innovative scheme to help renters get a mortgage or lease… Renter Score is a market-driven response that operates entirely on the principal of supply and demand.

Renters Score was founded on the principal beliefs that consumers have the right to buy and let properties based on their renting history and not their personal credit. They believe that if you can afford to pay your rent on time, you can afford to pay your mortgage.

The sisters are incredibly likeable, but do they stand a chance in a “brutal market”?

Sara Davies tests out a RuckRaft on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC Studios)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 2 pitches: Above Below’s RuckRaft

Yorkshire-born William Watt pitches his idea for a new adventure over land and water. His business Above Below centres around cross country swimming – a hike combined with a swim – and the need to transport kit across water.

Their signature product, the RuckRaft, is a tow raft for rucksacks to get swimmers from A to B. It’s a fully inflatable raft that comes with a giant drybag into which you can pour everything – your favourite rucksack, drying robes, walking boots, picnic, tent and as many layers of clothes as you need for a big day out or weekend of adventure over land and water.

The RuckRaft (including XL Drybag) is currently available to buy for £139.99. It comes in a variety of colours, including black, bronze green, neon orange, royal blue, yellow and teal.

It’s niche, but will Willliam’s protracted pitch put the Dragons off?

Deborah reaches out to Sara as she gets emotional on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC Studios)

Dragons unite over The Secret Garden Glamping business

Last but not least is Derry Green – appropriate name as it turns out – from Wigan. He’s a man whose camping project for his kids has turned into a luxury glamping business, and he seeks additional investment to take things to the next level.

He pitches his business Secret Garden Glamping, which is described as “the ultimate luxury glamping destination located in the North West of England”.

It’s nestled in four acres of woodland with views of Lancashire. The luxury units are handcrafted to provide the ultimate glamping experience, each with their own look and feel but maintaining the same five-star theme. Units include amazing pods, lodges, yurts and even a tree house with all the luxuries of home.

Units cost from £250 a night, and his rate is the same all year, not hiked at peak time. Peter Jones subsequently sums the pitch up in one word: “Wow!” Meanwhile, Deborah – an expert in the field – is clearly “excited” by the pitch. Basically, it’s a hit.

Read more: Dragons’ Den star Ross Mendham accused of punching pregnant girlfriend in the face, leaving her unconscious

Dragons’ Den airs on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC Two.

What did you think of the pitches on Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.