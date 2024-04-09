BBC announces female lead detective for Death in Paradise spin-off as fans fume: ‘Trying to milk it for all it’s worth

The new Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise has attracted criticism from fans, just hours after the BBC announced the start of filming.

As previously announced last year, Return to Paradise will extend the ‘Paraverse’ to Australia’s idyllic coastal landscape.

The franchise already has another UK-based spin-off, Beyond Paradise, which stars Kris Marshall and currently airs on Fridays on BBC One.

The first teaser from the Australian spin-off shows star Anna Samson in action with her pet pooch (Credit: BBC/John Platt)

Everything about Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise

Home and Away veteran actress Anna Samson will portray Mackenzie Clarke, the Paraverse’s first female lead detective.

Mackenzie is a disgraced London Met officer, forced to return home to Dolphin Cove, Australia, when she’s accused of tampering with evidence.

Dolphin Cove is the last place Mackenzie wants to be – having left her ex-fiancé Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar there six years ago.

However, where Mackenzie goes, trouble follows, and soon she finds herself working for Dolphin Cove’s police force.

It’s not the first time Anna has played a police officer – here she is in 2018’s Dead Lucky (Credit: DanielA Smith/Sundance Now/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Who will star in Return to Paradise

As well as Anna Samson and Tai Hara, Return to Paradise will also star Ted Lasso actor Lloyd Griffith.

The actor and comedian portrayed Lloyd in the hit AppleTV+ comedy, and has also supported Jack Whitehall on tour.

Catherine McClements (Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries), Celia Ireland (Wentworth), Andrea Demetriades (The Artful Dodger) and Aaron McGrath (Gold Diggers) are also in the cast.

It’s fair to say the reception to yet another Death in Paradise spin-off was mixed.

One X user accused the BBC of trying to “milk the Death in Paradise franchise for all its worth”. They added: “It’s like they can’t get enough of the same old formula, over and over again.”

Meanwhile another echoed the sentiment, saying: “Original drama from the BBC,” with three laughing emojis.

Another complained: “I’m sorry, why on earth does Death in Paradise have two spin-offs, as well as the main show still airing??”

However, other users were excited for the announcement and offered congratulations to the new lead Anna Sampson. Someone gushed: “I’m already there,” followed by excited face emojis.

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One later in 2024. Beyond Paradise currently airs on Fridays on BBC One at 8pm.

Read more: Death in Paradise fans want Ralf Little’s best mate Will Mellor to replace him in Saint Marie

Are you excited to see the latest Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.