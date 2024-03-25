Death in Paradise fans want Ralf Little’s best mate Will Mellor to replace him in Saint Marie

Ralf Little has left Death in Paradise after more than four years, and fans of the long-running detective series know exactly who his replacement should be…

The actor, 44, bowed out of the BBC One show in the season 13 finale (Sunday, March 24, 2024). But unusually, his character DI Neville Parker did not hand over the role to anyone.

Previously, Humphrey Goodman arrived to investigate Richard Poole’s death, while Humphrey later handed over to DI Jack Mooney. Of course, Mooney then passed the baton to DI Neville Parker.

The bookies know who they think will be Ralf Little’s replacement on Death in Paradise, but the die-hard fans have other ideas… Here’s the fan favourite to takeover from Ralf’s DI Neville.

Neville and Florence left Saint Marie for good (Credit: BBC One)

Who will be the replacement for Ralf Little on Death in Paradise?

BBC One has not yet confirmed who will replace Ralf Little on Death in Paradise. Ralf’s character Neville Parker was the longest serving Detective Inspector so far, having joined the show in 2020.

Ben Miller‘s Richard Poole was first, between 2011 to 2014 (and a ghostly pop up in 2021). After Richard’s death, Kris Marshall’s Humphrey Goodman arrived and stayed until 2017.

Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney policed Saint Marie from 2017 to 2020.

There’s a Christmas special confirmed for 2024, and a Death in Paradise series 14, so we know someone will be arriving later this year. But who will it be?

Fans want Humphrey Goodman or Jack Rooney to return to Saint Marie

Some fans would like an old Detective Inspector to return to Saint Marie. Obviously Richard Poole is out, being dead. And Humphrey now lives in Shipton Abbott, having got his very own spin-off show Beyond Paradise.

But that doesn’t stop his fans hoping…

Commenting on the ED! Facebook page, one fan wrote: “Hope Humphrey comes back. He was the best.”

Another said: “Lovely ending. I’ll miss Neville and Florence both. I hope DI Neville comes back. It would be good if Jack or Humphrey came back.”

Many more begged for Humphrey to return, and Jack Rooney had his fair share of fans, too.

“I would like to see Ardal O’Hanlan to do it again!” said one, while another added: “Richard Poole, Humphrey Goodman, or Camille Bordey to come back.”

Others hoped for a Neville and Florence spin-off show, so watch this space!

Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman got his own spin-off show (Credit: Red Planet Picture/Joss Barratt)

Death in Paradise Ralf Little replacement: Could Will Mellor arrive in Saint Marie?

Some fans has some new ideas of their own… And, we’ve got to admit, some of the ideas are brilliant! ED! readers have good taste!

There’s a strong fanbase for Coronation Street star Will Mellor. Of course, Will and Ralf are old friends, and co-starred together in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. They also have a podcast together, so Ralf could give Will tips on how to survive the Caribbean climate.

One Death in Paradise viewer wrote: “Let’s turn this around – Will Mellor, Ralf’s best mate, would be funny,”

Another agreed, writing: “Will Mellor is my choice.”

There are also some Jason Watkins fans out there, who think the McDonalds & Dodds actor would fit the bill.

One fan said: “Jason Watkins would be fab in this role.” And another added: “All have been fantastic. Sorry Ralf Little is leaving. Think Jason Watkins might be good as replacement.”

Another viewer suggested a Scottish actor, typing: “Oh I would love Douglas Henshall from Shetland.”

If we’re honest, we’d happily see any of the above take over as Ralf Little’s replacement in Death in Paradise!

Bookies believe Simon Bird will replace Ralf Little

Betfred showbiz specialist, Kayley Cornelius told us that Simon Bird is the favourite to replace Ralf Little.

She told us: “With 4/1 odds, The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird has emerged as the favourite candidate to replace Ralf on Death in Paradise. Bird, known for his roles in Friday Night Dinner and Everyone Else Burns, seems like a natural choice for the role. His portrayal could echo Humphrey’s chaotic yet effective policing style on the show!”

Second favourite to be Ralf Little’s replacement is Diane Morgan at 7/1. The Motherland actress would be the first woman to take the lead.

Next likely candidate is Mathew Horne at 5/1. The Gavin & Stacey star is just quirky enough and known for his comedic roles.

Comedian and Weakest Link host Romesh Ranganathan follows at 8/1, alongside former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker who is also at 8/1. Lastly, Jaye Griffiths – who played DI Karen Flitcroft on the show in 2023 – is at 16/1.

Death in Paradise series 1 to 13 are all available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. A new Christmas episode is coming in 2024.

