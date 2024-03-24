Death in Paradise series 14: Everything we know about the next season of BBC One detective drama

Ralf Little’s character DI Neville Parker has sailed away from Saint Marie in the Death in Paradise series 13 finale, but has he gone for good, or will he be back in season 14?

Viewers were thrilled when the allergy-prone, risk-averse detective threw caution to the wind and left Saint Marie in pursuit of love. The closing minutes of episode 8 saw Neville depart the island with the love of his life Florence.

Although she could not make any grand promises about their future, she did admit she wanted to see where things went between them. The last we saw of the pair, they were on a boat about to embark on a new adventure together.

But will they be back? Here’s everything we know so far about Death in Paradise series 14.

Is there a series 14 of Death in Paradise?

BBC bosses have confirmed a series 14 will land in 2025.

Back in February 2023, the channel announced that the popular detective series would return for seasons 13 and 14, as well as two feature-length Christmas special episodes in 2023 and 2024.

Executive Producer Tim Key said at the time: “The response to series 12 has been incredible, so we’re delighted that we’ll be heading back to Guadeloupe for at least two more series.

“We’ve got an amazing and joyful Christmas special in store, and then series 13 begins with our 100th episode, so we’ve got plenty of surprises ready to celebrate that milestone.”

He added: “We’ve got huge plans for the future and can’t wait to get going again.”

Series 14 is expected to air in January or February 2025 after the 2024 Christmas Day special.

Has Ralf Little left the show? Will he be back?

As things stand, Ralf Little’s character DI Neville Parker has left Saint Marie for good. He said goodbye to his colleagues, and sailed into his future with Florence by his side.

Softies among you would have felt a wobble inside as Florence clutched Neville’s hand as the boat set sail.

However, at the time of writing, neither the Beeb nor Ralf Little have confirmed that he has left the show. The actor is the longest surviving DI on Saint Marie so far, with five series under his belt.

Talking about his future on the show in February 2024, Ralf said he had no plans to leave the series, but admitted it’s not always up to him.

He said: “I don’t know [about series 14]. I have no idea, I’m not gonna swerve answering the question. I don’t know which direction they’re gonna go in; I have honestly no idea and they haven’t told me.

“Maybe they had no idea yet. I, like the rest of you, are going to be just sitting and asking, ‘Who’s next?’ Who knows?’ No idea. But we’ll see what happens.”

Of course, it’s not unusual for the service provider to keep shtum about a storyline. Getting any info out of the BBC this series has been like getting Prince Andrew to admit he has sweat glands.

But, to us, Neville leaving on an adventure with Florence is a fitting end to his story arc.

Who is replacing Ralf Little?

Betfred showbiz specialist, Kayley Cornelius told us that Simon Bird is the favourite to replace Ralf Little.

She told us: “With 4/1 odds, The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird has emerged as the favourite candidate to replace Ralf on Death in Paradise. Bird, known for his roles in Friday Night Dinner and Everyone Else Burns, seems like a natural choice for the role. His portrayal could echo Humphrey’s chaotic yet effective policing style on the show!”

Second favourite to be Ralf Little’s replacement is Diane Morgan at 7/1. The Motherland actress would be the first woman to take the lead.

Next likely candidate is Mathew Horne at 5/1. The Gavin & Stacey star is just quirky enough and known for his comedic roles.

Comedian and Weakest Link host Romesh Ranganathan follows at 8/1, alongside former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker who is also at 8/1. Lastly, Jaye Griffiths – who played DI Karen Flitcroft on the show in 2023 – is at 16/1.

Death in Paradise series 14 is expected to launch with a Christmas special on Christmas Day 2024. All previous series are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

