Death in Paradise series 13 finale: Cast of epic episode 8 includes Richard Lintern and Richard Fleeshman

Death in Paradise series 13 comes to a very dramatic and emotional finale this week, and the guest cast is a fitting collection of famous TV faces.

Of course, all eyes will be on the will-they-won’t-they relationship between Neville and Florence, but the plot is another last chance for Neville to shine before he commits to his plan to leave Saint Marie for good.

In the episode, we flashback to 20 minutes before Neville’s flight out of Saint Marie. He discusses his nervousness with another fearful flyer, Kurt in the airport waiting lounge.

After suggesting antihistamines to take the edge off, Neville (Ralf Little) takes his own advice, but is left a little woozy as they mix with the rum punches from his leaving do.

However, when he wakes up, Kurt is nowhere to be seen- and the pilot Peter, co-pilot, and a fellow flyer insist there was no one else on the plane. But, when Kurt’s body is found on a beach in Saint Marie, Neville returns to investigate…

Former soap star Richard Fleeshman plays suspect Taylor in the cast of the Death in Paradise series 13 finale (Credit: BBC One)

Richard Fleeshman portrays Taylor Fielding

Manchester-born actor Richard Fleeshman, 34, guest stars as Taylor Fielding on the cast of the Death in Paradise series 13 finale. Taylor is one half of the married couple that victim Kurt has been living with… Oh and Kurt was having an affair with Taylor’s wife Chelsea… That’s a pretty good motive for murder, don’t you think?

Richard Fleeshman is probably best known for playing Craig Harris on ITV soap Coronation Street. He played the role from 2002 – when he was just 12 years of age – to 2006 when he left at 16.

He subsequently went on to become an established West End and Broadway performer, starring in shows such as Legally Blonde, and Ghost. Richard also launched a pop career and signed with Universal. Perhaps his career highlight was supporting Elton John on his Summer stadium tour in 2008.

Richard also became the youngest celebrity contestant to win Stars in Their Eyes, and won Soapstar Superstar in 2006.

Other notable TV roles include Kyle Caddick in the Sarah Lancashire drama All the Small Things, Garrett Spelt in the film spin-off Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Nick in Deep Heat.

More recently, he’s played Ken in Netflix series The Sandman in 2022, and James Brice in the space drama The Ark.

Brookside fans might already know that Richard is the son of actress Sue Jenkins, who played Jackie Corkhill.

Richard Linten as pilot Peter in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise series 13 finale cast: Richard Lintern stars as Peter Holcroft

Somerset-born actor, 61, Richard Lintern portrays pilot Peter Holcroft in episode 8 of Death in Paradise series 13. But Silent Witness fans will know him as Dr Thomas Chamberlain in the BBC One forensic drama.

Richard was a key cast member from 2014 to 2020. Viewers were shocked when his character Thomas Chamberlain was killed off at the end of series 23. He met a grisly death when a nerve gas breached his protective respiratory suit.

The actor has actually been on our screens for nearly four decades. He first played a prince in the TV series The Storyteller in 1988. Richard went on to play Kevin in the Victoria Wood show, Rudyard Kipling in the Early Travellers in North America, and Daniel Page in the 1994 hit series The House of Eliott.

From 1990 to 1996, he portrayed James Bromwich in Jupiter Moon, before going on to star as Tom in Plotlands, and Martin Fairbairn in Taggart.

Heartbeat fans will know him as Ben Norton, a role he played in 2004. More recently, Richard has played Anthony Arlidge QC in White House Farm, Edwin Holmgren in Young Wallander, and Edward Finnigan in Roslund & Hellström: Cell 8. Last year, he portrayed Robert Armstrong in the chilling Jimmy Saville drama The Reckoning.

The actor is also very well known for his work in theatre, and film. He’s been in multitudes of movies, including The Christmas Ball, Side by Side, The Domino Effect, and Page Eight.

Calvin Demba as victim Kurt in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Calvin Demba is Kurt Henderson

London-born actor Calvin Demba, 30, plays victim Kurt Henderson in the cast of Death in Paradise. He turns up dead on Saint Marie, and Neville Parker returns to investigate.

Calvin has been on our screens ever since 2011, when he played Terry in the Laurence Fox movie Fast Freddie, the Widow and Me. He went on to play Scott Sabeka in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

He played the role from 2011 to 2012, arriving as part of the new set of Students at HCC. A year later, the character departed to go live in Thailand.

Calvin went on to play the lead character of Jay in the young TV series Youngers. After breaking into film, he played Brandon in the 2017 movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

More recently, he’s played Andy Okonkwo in the 2020 BBC One series Life, Freddie Samson in one episode of Professor T, and Baz in The Rig.

He’s usually very clean-faced and looks about 12, so his bushy beard in Death in Paradise is quite a change for him!

X Factor star Rachel Adedeji as co-pilot Monette in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise series 13 finale cast: Rachel Adedeji plays Monette Gilbert

Singer and actress Rachel Adedeji, who portrays co-pilot Monette in Death in Paradise, is perhaps best known for taking part in The X Factor.

The Nigerian-British star took part in the fifth and sixth series in 2008 and 2009. She had previously studied musical theatre in college, and had a role in the musical Mamma Mia!

Rachel later turned to acting. From 2016 to 2020, she appeared in the C4 soap Hollyoaks. She played Lisa Loveday, who came to an unpleasant end when she was beaten to death with a fireplace poker by Toby Faroe. She went on to accuse the soap of racism.

Rachel even branded her co-star Lysette Anthony “actual trash” in a shocking social media scrap.

Rachel also played Yemi in the TV series Champion, Funmi in Dreaming Whilst Black, and Donna in Alice & Jack. The actress has popped up as Sky Tomlin in one episode of Whitstable Pearl, and April Lewin in Doctors, too.

Actress Emma Naomi as Chelsea in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Emma Naomi stars as Chelsea Fielding

Actress Emma Naomi portrays cheating wife Chelsea Fielding in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 8.

She’s a relative newcomer compared to some of her other cast members, having been on TV since 2016. Her first significant role was playing Ann in the 2019 James Norton series The Trial of Christine Keeler.

In 2021, she landed her biggest role to date, portraying Lisa Donckers in the detective drama Professor T. She played the character in the first two series. She will return in the upcoming series 3.

Emma also starred as Alice Mondrich in Netflix romp-fest Bridgerton.

French actor Jules Miesch – Élizabeth Bourgine’s real life son! – plays Raphael Coty in the Death in Paradise series 13 finale (Credit: BBC One)

Who else stars in the cast of the Death in Paradise series 13 finale?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of season 13 episode 8 on BBC One.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays DS Naomi Thomas, while The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Officer Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Of course, sadly Small Axe actor Tahj Miles, who played Officer Marlon Pryce, left at the end of episode 5.

Danny John-Jules continues to play Officer Dwayne Myers. Viewers will know that Dwayne made a surprise return to Saint Marie in episode 6.

In the same episode, fans were thrilled to see Josephine Jobert come back as Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell.

Meanwhile, French actor Jules Miesch portrays plane traveller Raphael Coty. And he’s Élizabeth Bourgine’s son in real life. He’s known for French TV shows, including Tout va Bien, Clem, and Captain Marleau.

The Death in Paradise series 13 finale airs on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

