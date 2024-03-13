Professor T on ITV: Start date confirmed of popular Ben Miller crime drama

Ben Miller is coming back as Professor T and ITV has confirmed the start date of series 3 – and we don’t have long to wait!

Series 2 ended some time ago – October 2022! – so fans have had to wait nearly a year and a half for more of the crime drama.

But we have a feeling it will be worth the wait!

Here’s everything we know about series 3 of Professor T, and its long-awaited start date on ITV1!

Ben Miller’s character Jasper is in JAIL as Professor T series 3 begins (Credit: Eagle Eye/ITV)

What is the start date of Professor T series 3?

ITV has now confirmed that Professor T will return with series 3 on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Episode 1 will air on ITV1 at 9pm.

Although the broadcaster has not yet confirmed this, we expect the series to continue with episode 2 the following Wednesday. All episodes may well go up on ITVX that day, too.

What’s the plot of Professor T series 3?

Fans of the show will know that the show follows tortured character Professor Jasper Tempest as he consults for the Cambridge police team.

And series 2 ending on quite the cliffhanger! Following that, series 3 see Professor Jasper Tempest banged up in prison.

His career is on the line, and he is forced to make a momentous decision… Watch this space for more info when it is revealed.

Who is in the cast of Professor T series 3?

Ben Miller is back as Professor Jasper Tempest in series 3.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Frances de la Tour will return as Jasper’s mother Adelaide. Of course, TV fans know her for playing Ruth in Rising Damp, and Madame Olympe Maxime in the Harry Potter films.

Juliet Stevenson reprises her role as his therapist Dr Helena Goldberg. She is famous for her multiple film and TV roles, including Nina in Truly Madly Deeply, and Mrs. Squeers on Nicholas Nickleby.

Juliet Stevenson returns as Helena in Professor T series 3 (Credit: Eagle Eye Drama/ITV)

How many episodes is the series?

Professor T series 3 will be six episodes, like the previous two series.

Each instalment will be one hour long, including ad breaks.

Will there be a series 4 of Professor T?

ITV has also confirmed that the series will return for a series 4.

At the time, actor Ben Miller said: “There’s nothing out there quite like Professor T, with its unique mix of complex crimes and captivating characters, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Cambridge… The central enigma being the professor himself – a mystery I hope to investigate for many seasons to come!”

Jo McGrath, executive producer and CCO at production company Eagle Eye Drama, said: “Professor T’s unique mix of clever cases, compelling series arcs and an outstanding cast of warm, memorable characters have proven to be a big hit with audiences around the world.”

Juliet Aubrey as Christina in the ITV series (Credit: ITV)

Professor T series 2 ending explained

Fans of the series will know that the ITV show follows tortured Professor Jasper Tempest as he consults for the Cambridge police team. And series 2 ended on a huge cliffhanger.

The sixth and final episode of Professor T series 2 saw the Greater Cambridge Police team find the body of an undercover police officer in the back of a car. It opened up a whole investigation into a major trafficking ring.

But, when one of the criminals appeared to recognise our very own DS Dan Winters (Barney White), it seemed like he was somehow involved with the criminal gang. Jasper and DS Lisa Donkers went to DI Rabbit with their concerns, and it all came to a head when it seemed like Dan had been a bent copper this whole time.

However, the end of the episode revealed that Dan was actually undercover with DSU Alf Mercer (Aidan McArdle.) Dan was acting within the ring, and he ended up getting shot by one of the criminals when they figured it out. Luckily, he was only shot in the arm and survived the injury.

Dan and Lisa shared a sweet moment where it seemed like the two might reconcile their relationship. But the drama didn’t end there!

Lisa wasn’t just suspicious of Dan, she also raised her concerns about Christina Brand’s boyfriend and officer Simon Lanesborough. And, this time, her suspicions were right! He WAS a crooked cop involved with the criminal gang. When Christina confronted Simon with what she knew, a violent argument broke out between them. Simon nearly shot Christina, before Jasper broke into the room and raised a gun at Simon.

Although he shot the ceiling instead and hit Simon with the base of the gun, the incident left Jasper tortured with memories of his own father’s death.

How did series 2 end?

At the end of the episode, Jasper was in jail and Lisa told him it was because he shot a gun without a license. She said: “It will be a while before you make bail.”

But surely, with his connections on the force, he won’t be inside for that long?

The last scene we saw featured Professor T’s mother, Adelaide, and The Dean discussing Jasper’s ‘past’. We saw flashbacks of the young Jasper watching his mother hug a woman and, once again, saw Jasper holding a gun up to his father before the episode ended.

Did Professor T kill his father?!

The start date of Professor T series 3 is Wednesday, March 27, 2024. It will air at 9pm on ITV1.

