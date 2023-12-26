Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2023: Patsy Kensit, Bronagh Waugh and Youssef Kerkour join the cast

The Death in Paradise Christmas Special is a staple part of the festive season, and 2023 will be no different with a pretty spectacular cast of famous faces…

We return to sun-drenched Saint Marie to join the police team for a festive feature-length Christmas special. It airs on Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC One.

DI Neville Parker is called to investigate when entrepreneur and family man, Gerry Stableforth, is found dead in a ravine. Understandably, his family are left in shock.

Neville, DS Naomi Thomas, Officer Marlon Pryce, and Trainee Officer Darlene Curtis set to work on cracking this mysterious death. But things take a turn as the family’s visiting digital marketing guru, Debbie Clumson, suddenly disappears.

Her hapless partner, Dave, arrives on the island determined to find out what happened to her… Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2023…

Actress Patsy Kensit plays Bella Stableforth in the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2023 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise Christmas cast 2023: Patsy Kensit plays Bella Stableforth

Actress Patsy Kensit, 55, joins the cast of the DIP Christmas special as grieving wife Bella Stableforth.

London-born Patsy is probably best known for playing Sadie King in the ITV soap Emmerdale. She subsequently went on to portray Faye Morton in the BBC One medical drama Holby City, a role she played from 2007 until 2010.

In 2023, she played Emma Harding in EastEnders. In fact, Patsy has been famous since she was very young. She first appeared onscreen in 1972, when she was just four years of age!

She starred in many movies as a child star, including Hennessy, The Great Gatsby, Gold, and Alfie Darling. Patsy also starred in a string of commercials for Birds Eye frozen peas!

In 1983, she launched her career as a singer. She became the lead singer of the pop band Eighth Wonder. They had several hits in the 80s.

Famously, Patsy starred in the musical film Absolute Beginners, and won the coveted role of Rika van den Haas in Lethal Weapon 2 in 1989.

Talking about working with Patsy, Ralf Little says: “Patsy Kensit is an old mate of mine. We’ve worked together before, and I hadn’t seen her for about 20 years! So, it was really fun to catch up. She’s a legend, and had a long career and worked at the very, very top. So it wouldn’t be out of the realms of possibility for her to be a bit of a diva, a bit difficult – but not even a fraction. She’s just the loveliest, nicest, easy-going person to work with.”

Doon Mackichan plays Melanie Parker in the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2023 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Doon Mackichan stars as Neville’s mum Melanie Parker

Comedian and actress Doon Mackichan, 61, arrives as Neville’s larger-than-life mum, Melanie. She quickly strikes up a fabulous friendship with Catherine Bordey, and the pair take the Saint Marie dating scene by storm. But not before Melanie attempts to impart some words of wisdom upon her love-scarred son, who is battling the notion that some people just aren’t meant to find love, with him being one of them…

Londoner Doon is known for co-creating, writing and performing in the award-winning sketch show Smack the Pony. She’s also famous for her roles in The Day Today, Brass Eye, Alan Partridge, and Plebs. More recently, she’s played the ruthless agent of Steven Toast in Toast of London.

She’s also played Cathy in Two Doors Down since 2016. Doon has also performed in dozens of films and plays, including Bitter Wheat in 2019, alongside John Malkovich.

Other notable roles include Archangel Michael in Good Omens, Jane Thomason in Taking the Flak, and Kirsten in Beast.

Talking about his new co-star, Ralf Little says: “Melanie is quite the opposite of Neville. She’s gregarious, fun, loving and seizes the moment and the day. She just lives life to enjoy herself and she’s the first person that gives Neville a bit of a pep talk.”

He adds: “I’ve been a fan of Doon Mackichan’s for years. She’s always been a hero of mine. This is a dream for me! She was, predictably, absolutely brilliant. I felt like our chemistry on screen was great and her chemistry with Élizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine Bordey, was fabulous.”

Geoff Bell is Gerry Stableforth in the festive Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise Christmas cast 2023: Geoff Bell is Gerry Stableforth

Actor Geoff Bell portrays ill-fated entrepreneur and family man, Gerry Stableforth. He is found dead in a ravine, leaving his family – wife, Bella, children Benjamin, Mariana, and niece Riley – are left in shock.

The 60-year-old Londoner is known for his roles in many acclaimed films, including Star Wars’ Rogue One, Wild Target, Kingsman, Girl with a Pearl Earring, King Arthur, and the 2008 Guy Richie hit RocknRolla.

In 2001, he played the captain of England’s football team, Gary Wackett, known as Wacko, an extremely violent centre back, a parody of Stuart Pearce, in the film Mike Bassett: England Manager.

He played Sergeant Sam Perkins of the British Army in War Horse, and the lead role of Tommy Hatcher in the film Green Street.

TV viewers will known him best for playing Jock McClusky in The Long Firm, and DC Roy Lambert in Five Daughters. It was a gritty drama about the five prostitutes murdered in Ipswich, Suffolk.

In 2011, Geoff Bell played Bobby Raikes in Channel 4‘s Top Boy. More recently, he’s portrayed Jack Verhoeven in His Dark Materials, Bill Tate in Whitstable Pearl, and Saunders in The Curse.

Pop fans might know him from his appearance in the Louis Tomlinson music video for Don’t Let It Break Your Heart.

Bronagh Waugh plays Debbie Clumson (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Bronagh Waugh plays Debbie Clumson

Northern Irish actress Bronagh Waugh plays the Stableforth family’s visiting digital marketing guru, Debbie Clumson, who suddenly disappears.

The 41-year-old is known for playing Cheryl Brady in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, a role she played from 2009 to 2013. She went on to bag the coveted role of Sally Ann Spector in The Fall, the wife of serial killer Paul Spectre, played by 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.

She also played Jessica in Unforgotten, Stella Beckett in Viewpoint, and Kathy Maguire, the mother of James, in the series 2 finale of Derry Girls.

Bronagh starred as social media fishing legend Blaise McQuin in Midsomer Murders in 2o19, Charlotte Proctor in Des, and Alison in Our House. In the 2022 Aidan Turner thriller The Suspect, she played a former prostitute who became an unwitting victim in a sick plot.

Most recently, Bronagh portrayed DI Carol Farman in Adrian Dunbar crime series Ridley. Carol was Ridley’s protégée whom he mentored for many years. She then enlisted him as a consultant on a complex murder case, and the two once again formed a partnership.

She’ll soon appear in Sky’s festive film, The Heist Before Christmas, opposite James Nesbitt and Timothy Spall.

Death in Paradise Christmas cast 2023: Youssef Kerkour is Dave Chadwick (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise Christmas cast 2023: Youssef Kerkour is Dave Chadwick

Youssef Kerkour joins the cast as Dave, the hapless partner of missing Debbie. He arrives on the island determined to find out what happened to her.

Moroccan-British actor Youssef, 45, is perhaps best known for portraying Syrian refugee Sami in the comedy-drama series Home. He received a British Academy Television Award nominated in 2020 for the role. The character of Sami was based on the experiences of real-life Syrian refugee Hassan Akkad. At the time, Youssef said he had “spent my life playing terrorists”.

In 2021, Youssef starred in Ridley Scott’s film House of Gucci, playing the role of Iraqi Turkmen financier Nemir Kirdar. He also appears in the latest Scott film, the 2023 historical drama Napoleon, alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Other notable roles include Olgaren in the TV mini series Dracula, Hassan El-Sayed in Marcella, Jay Muthassin in Criminal: UK, Youssef in Bounty Hunters, and Youssef in Nightflyers.

In 2020, he portrayed Karl in Baghdad Central, and the nest year played Fester in the Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Stay Close. More recently, he’s starred as Megalodon in Guz Khan’s Man Like Mobeen, and Sam in Significant Other.

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2023: Amelia Clarkson stars as Mariana Stableforth (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Amelia Clarkson stars as Mariana Stableforth

Actress Amelia Clarkson portrays the dead man’s daughter in the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas Special on BBC One.

Hounslow-born Amelia began her career as a child actress. Her first ever TV role was in 2o09, when she played Elizabeth Marchwood in two episodes of The Sarah Jane Adventures. She went on to play Myfawny Marks in the 2010 film Mr Nice, a young Jane in the 2011 film Jane Eyre, and Rebecca in 2013’s All Stars.

She’s won roles in Doctors, The Assets, Our Zoo, Casanova, Endeavour, and Knightfall. From 2016, she portrayed Rosina in the period drama Poldark, and went on to play Aelflaed in the The Last Kingdom.

Most recently, she starred as lead character Wren Davis in the BBC Three teen thriller Red Rose. Wren made it her mission to discover who – or what – had caused the death of her best friend Rochelle…

Freddy Carter plays Benjamin in the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas 2023 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise Christmas cast 2023: Freddy Carter plays Benjamin

Actor Freddie Carter, 30, stars as grieving son Benjamin in the festive DIP.

He’s best known for playing Kaz Brekker in the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone, a role he played from 2021 to 2023. He previously played Peter ‘Pin’ Hawthorne in Free Rein for two years.

Plymouth-born Freddie met his future wife Caroline Ford on the set of Free Rein, a drama about the relationship between a horse and its owner.

Freddie made his onscreen debut as a soldier in the 2017 DC Comics film, Wonder Woman. He then played Ellis in 2018 horror film The Convent.

In 2019, he played Tom in the Channel 5 miniseries 15 Days. He also has a recurring role as Jason Ripper in the American DC Comics series Pennyworth. He recently portrayed Gideon in The Doll Factory.

Wade Briggs joins the cast as Callen Shaw (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Wade Briggs joins the cast as Callen Shaw

Australian actor Wade Briggs portrays Callen Shaw in the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2023.

His first major screen role was in Home and Away, playing Sam Kennedy for six episodes. Wade went on to play Don Hull in the 2016 film Spirit of the Game.

He portrayed Geoffrey in the TV series Please Like Me, Benvolio Montague in Still Star-Crossed, and Archangel Alarbus in His Dark Materials. Film fans might also recognise him for his appearances in Dampyr, Reaching Distance, and What If It Works?

Most recently, Wade has played Brigadier Manlio in Foundation.

Sutara Gayle stars as Daloris Green (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise Christmas cast 2023: Sutara Gayle stars as Daloris Green

Sutara Gayle stars as Daloris Green in the cast of the Death in Paradise festive special. You might recognise her from the BritBox original series Magpie Murders, where she played Gemma Whiteley.

The 60-year-old has been on our screens ever since 2003, when she played Noreen in the TV series Canterbury Tales. She’s also played Linda in the Red, White and Blue episode of the Steve McQueen anthology series Small Axe.

In 2011, she featured in the Anne Hathaway film One Day as Mrs Major, and she’s also had guest roles in Ghosts, Doctors and EastEnders.

She also recently featured in Silent Witness as Gloria Mason-Walker, and Strike as Kim Sillivan. This year, she played Sharon in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies.

Heartstopper star Leila Khan plays Riley Briggs in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Who else stars in the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2023?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas Special on BBC One.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays Sgt Naomi Thomas, while Small Axe star Tahj Miles plays Officer Marlon Pryce.

The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Training Officer Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Meanwhile, relative newcomer Leila Khan portrays Riley Biggs in the cast. It’s her second TV role, having previously played Sahar Zahid in Netflix’s Heartstopper.

Death in Paradise airs at 9pm on Boxing Day 2023.

