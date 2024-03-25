Death in Paradise fans beg Ralf Little to ‘come back’ as he confirms exit: ‘You’ve been the best detective’

Ralf Little has confirmed he’s left Death in Paradise after four years – and many fans have been bereft at his exit.

Series 13 has been building up to a happy ending for Ralf’s character DI Neville Parker, and that’s exactly what he got in the final episode (Sunday, March 24, 2024).

Neville sailed off into the sunset with the woman of his dreams Florence Cassell, after the pair decided to make a go of their relationship. About time!

So what has Ralf Little said about his Death in Paradise exit, who is replacing him, and why fans want him back…

***Warning: spoilers from the Death in Paradise series 13 finale ahead***

Neville and Florence confirmed their feelings for each other in the Death in Paradise series 13 finale (Credit: BBC One)

What happened in the Death in Paradise series 13 finale?

DI Neville Parker finally got his happy ending on the Death in Paradise series 13 finale. Viewers saw the pair reunite on Saint Marie, after Neville returned one last time to solve the murder of Kurt.

Florence revealed her feelings for Neville, however she couldn’t promise anything more than ‘seeing how things go’. Risk-averse Ralf needed more, and told her he wasn’t prepared to have his feelings hurt on a chance.

Florence told him: “I know you’re leaving soon but, I wonder, is there any chance we could spend some more time together, just the two of us? I don’t think I know what I mean, but I just know I’m liking being back here with you.”

Neville replied: “The thing is, if we were going to give us a go, and believe me there’s nothing I’d like more, I kind of want you to want it as much as I want it. And I don’t think you do.”

To viewers’ horror, he added: “You said yourself you don’t know where this is going to lead, can’t make any promises, and that’s fine. It wouldn’t be fair of me to ask for something you can’t give. But I can’t help feeling, for my own self-preservation, I should probably bow out now. I just feel like the fall back down would be even bumpier the second time around.”

Of course, his Saint Marie police colleagues intervened to give him a good talking to. Seeing sense, Neville raced to catch Florence before she boarded the boat away from Saint Marie.

He said: “I don’t want to say goodbye. I don’t need promises; I don’t need guarantees. If the unknown is all you have to offer, then it’s good enough for me. Whatever happens, wherever it leads, all I want is for us to take a leap, together.”

The pair then sailed off together, and the future looked bright.

Has Ralf Little quit Death in Paradise?

Ralf Little HAS left Death in Paradise after four years on the BBC One show. DI Neville Parker was the the longest serving Detective Inspector so far, having joined the show in 2020.

Tim Key, Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: “I can’t thank Ralf enough for everything he has brought to the show, on and off screen, and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Ralf Little shared a statement confirming his exit from the show. He said: “My time on Saint Marie has come to an end – what an end!”

Neville and Florence left Saint Marie for good (Credit: BBC One)

What has Ralf Little said about Death in Paradise exit?

In a statement shared after the series 13 finale, Ralf Little, said: “New adventures await Neville, and he got to sail away into the sunset with his best friend. Who knows what happens for them next!

“I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show when I arrived four and a half years ago. Coming into a series beloved by millions was a huge responsibility and I had no idea whether viewers would take to my interpretation of Neville’s character, and indeed to me.”

He added: “It was quite a relief that the response has been overwhelming, and it’s been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his quite profound journey with you.

“I can’t thank you all enough for the support over the last four and a half years. It’s been one of the most magical and profound experiences of my entire life. The team that makes Death in Paradise – the producers, writers, directors, crew, guest cast, and my magnificent co-stars – they know what they’re doing, and the future is in good hands. I can’t wait to see what happens next. It’s been the ride of a lifetime.”

Fans want him back!

Many viewers were devastated to see Ralf Little’s character Neville leave the show. Writing on the ED! Facebook page, one fan said: “Come back Neville and Florence. Will miss you both so much. Ralf Little, you’ve been the best detective on Saint Marie. Hope you return.”

Another agreed, typing: ” I want Ralf to come back. PLEASE!!!!”

A third wrote: “Happy ending but PLEASE Ralf return.”

“Ralf Little, you are definitely the best cop. Please stay,” said another, while one more added: “It’s finally HAPPENED. Great end to a wonderful series and characters. All the best to them in their next endeavours. Can’t wait to see who the new DI will be.”

Neville and Florence got their happy ending at last (Credit: BBC One)

Ralf Little Death in Paradise exit: Who will replace him?

We know that Death in Paradise will return later this year for a fourth feature-length Christmas special, followed by a new series in 2025.

But it’s unusual for the old DI not to handover to his replacement… At the moment, BBC One has not confirmed who is replacing Ralf Little’s character DI Neville Parker.

However, Betfred showbiz specialist, Kayley Cornelius told us that Simon Bird is the favourite to replace Ralf Little.

She told us: “With 4/1 odds, The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird has emerged as the favourite candidate to replace Ralf on Death in Paradise. Bird, known for his roles in Friday Night Dinner and Everyone Else Burns, seems like a natural choice for the role. His portrayal could echo Humphrey’s chaotic yet effective policing style on the show!”

Second favourite to be Ralf Little’s replacement is Diane Morgan at 7/1. The Motherland actress would be the first woman to take the lead.

Next likely candidate is Mathew Horne at 5/1. The Gavin & Stacey star is just quirky enough and known for his comedic roles.

Comedian and Weakest Link host Romesh Ranganathan follows at 8/1, alongside former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker who is also at 8/1. Lastly, Jaye Griffiths – who played DI Karen Flitcroft on the show in 2023 – is at 16/1.

Death in Paradise will return with a Christmas special this December on BBC One.

