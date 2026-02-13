Death in Paradise fans slam BBC One for ruining their evening as latest episode is pulled

Death in Paradise fans are in for an unwelcome surprise this Friday the 13th as the hit detective drama disappears from its usual slot – leaving viewers wondering what’s going on tonight.

BBC One has made the unpopular move of pulling the sunny crime favourite from the schedules for the week, meaning there’s no trip to Saint Marie tonight.

And it’s not the only shake-up causing frustration. Both Grantchester and Silent Witness have also been caught up in major schedule changes across ITV and BBC One.

So what’s behind the change, and when will Death in Paradise be back? Here’s what viewers need to know.

Why isn’t Death in Paradise on tonight?

Regular viewers know the show normally brings a slice of Saint Marie sunshine to Friday nights. The 9pm slot has become a winter staple for millions during the darker months.

But episode 3 of series 15 won’t air this week – and fans will need a backup plan for the evening. Especially if football isn’t their thing.

Instead, BBC One will broadcast Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup from 7.30pm to 10pm. Hull City take on Chelsea with kick-off at 7.45pm at the MKM Stadium, with Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic hoping to cause a major upset.

For Death in Paradise fans, though, the real upset is the scheduling change. Safe to say plenty of viewers won’t be thrilled by football taking over their Friday night TV.

When is the next episode?

The good news is fans won’t be waiting too long. Episode 3 will now air on Monday, February 16, 2026 at 9pm on BBC One, temporarily moving Silent Witness from its usual slot.

However, episode 3 WILL be on BBC iPlayer on Friday from 8.45pm.

In the upcoming episode, Merv investigates the shooting of a reclusive pensioner in his home. Witnesses saw a figure matching an unassuming accountant fleeing the scene – but the suspect has a rock-solid alibi. Meanwhile, the commissioner launches a community initiative to win back the islanders, though tensions flare when Mervin goes rogue during the event.

There’s a bonus for fans too. Alongside the Monday instalment, the show returns to its regular Friday night slot the same week. That means two episodes of Death in Paradise arriving on Monday, February 16, and Friday, February 20, 2026.

Fans demand to know why Death in Paradise isn’t on tonight!

Unsurprisingly, viewers weren’t impressed about sport replacing their favourite drama.

One said: “They should stick the football on iPlayer.”

Another added: “That’s just plain rude.”

And a third wrote: “Bleddy football ruining my Friday evenings!”

“BBC One scheduling be damned,” said another.

Death in Paradise episode 3 airs on Monday, February 16, 2026 at 9pm on BBC One.