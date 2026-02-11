Why Grantchester isn’t on tonight as ITV pulls it from its usual Wednesday night slot

Grantchester fans tuning in tonight are in for a shock, because the beloved ITV drama has vanished from its usual Wednesday night slot.

If you were expecting your weekly trip to Grantchester at 9pm on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, you’ll instead find a noticeable gap in the schedules.

So what’s going on, and when can you catch the next episode? Here’s the full story.

Robson Green and Rishi Nair as Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram in Grantchester (CreditL ITV)

Why is Grantchester not on tonight?

Grantchester has been bumped from its regular slot to make way for Ben Shephard’s brand new reality series The Summit.

The Summit launched on Tuesday night with its first episode and continues tonight with episode 2. The show will now air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout its eight-episode run.

Exactly why ITV decided to move Grantchester from its established primetime position remains unclear. ED! has contacted ITV for comment and is awaiting a response.

Fans already frustrated by the drama’s shifting schedule have even more reason to feel aggrieved, as the series has also been axed. Series 11, due in 2027, will be the final chapter.

Series 10 originally began with episodes on Wednesday and Thursday (January 07 and 09) before settling back into Wednesdays. Since then it had aired weekly on Wednesdays, until this latest change affected the final two episodes of the season.

When is the next episode of Grantchester on?

Grantchester episode 7 – the penultimate episode of series 10 – will now air on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9pm on ITV1.

This week in Grantchester, Cathy and Mrs Chapman throw themselves into their new fashion boutique venture, with the team helping out at a promotional photoshoot.

But things quickly spiral. A leery photographer, a designer with her own agenda and a group of haughty models make the job far bigger than expected.

When the photographer is found dead on site, the business is thrown into chaos. Meanwhile, Geordie sets out to track down Alphy’s mother…

Poor Geordie Keating has every reason to look fed up! (Credit: ITV)

When is the final episode of Grantchester series 10?

Grantchester series 10 wraps up on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 9pm on ITV — once again in the Thursday slot.

In the finale, Alphy and Geordie finally put their differences aside and realise how much they’ve missed each other. Geordie then invites Alphy to meet Wilbur Church, a fascist due to speak at the student union.

Attempts have been made on Wilbur’s life wherever he goes — but it’s his wife who opens a parcel bomb addressed to him.

Fans react to the reason Grantchester is not on tonight

One fan lamented the schedule shake-up on X, writing: “Wednesday nights are good because #Grantchester is on.”

Another confused viewer wrote: “Sorry, why did nobody inform me that episode 2 of #Grantchester was on last Thursday? I thought it was weekly.”

A third added: “Grantchester. Why are you draining the joy out of my Wednesday night?”

“Why is Grantchester not on TV tonight?” fumed another.

Grantchester continues on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9pm on ITV1.