Complaints pour in as Deal or No Deal player Nicole misses out on £75k in disastrous game

ITV game show Deal or No Deal returned to our screens today (November 5), with player Nicole taking her seat to take on The Banker.

Things didn’t get off to a good start, though. And, minutes into her game, Nicole had took out a huge number of the high red boxes. She knocked out the £10k, £50k and the £100k box in quick succession, with host Stephen Mulhern among those sharing his concern.

Left with just the £75k and nothing more than £5k at the halfway point in the game, viewers all had the same prediction – that it was “game over” for poor Nicole. And, although she did turn things around, what she had in her box at the end of the game was absolutely gutting for the nail technician…

Stephen Mulhern did his best to support Nicole as red box after red box was opened (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal today – ‘game over’ for Nicole

At the start of the show, Nicole revealed she had a series of lucky numbers that she’d stick to throughout her game. She also brought along an array of good luck charms, and a crystal that she clutched throughout the show.

However, after opening the big reds, her gameplay was quickly mocked by critical viewers watching at home.

“Here we go again….crystals and tut……it’s a game of random chance love!” said one. “Not working out, this game is it?” said a second. A third added: “No number is lucky – it’s a number!”

“She should’ve dealt at £3,750,” another commented. “Here comes the greed,” said another as Nicole played on.

Nicole looked more downcast as the game progressed but she had reason to smile by the end (Credit: ITV)

What did Nicole win today?

Nicole ended up taking out the 1p in the next round, though, with The Banker offering to pay her £6,470 for her box. She turned down the offer and played on – with £5, £10, £50, £4k and £75k left on the board.

The next box Nicole opened was £10, followed by the £4k. The Banker then upped the offer to £15,800 – which Nicole decided to accept on the advice of her mum, who was sitting in the audience.

However, she had to play on to see what happened. Next, Nicole took out the £5 box. This left £75k and £50, with The Banker revealing he’d have then offered Nicole £38,750 for her box.

Then it was time to open her box and see what she’d brought to the table. With Nicole barely able to look, Stephen Mulhern did the honours, opened her box and revealed she had the £75k in her box.

“It was there the whole time!” declared one viewer. “OMG Nicole I’m gutted for you,” said another.

Viewers react

However, not everyone was as nice. Many pointed out that the players waiting in the wings, as well as Nicole’s mum in the audience, heavily influenced her game. As a result, they blamed them for Nicole missing out on the money that was sitting right in front of her the entire time.

“Too many people chirping in when it’s not their game, she wanted to go on but influenced by her mother and the others changed her mind. All those who’ve not played need to stop saying take the money to the ones who are playing,” complained one.

Another felt the same and said: “The entire wings were telling Nicole to take these money and run. Make the wings shut their mouths and stop manipulating the player. She should have gone all the way.” “Serves ya right for listening to the [bleep]s on the side,” said another.

“Well her mum said take the money and run so she did take the offer. Just 60 grand less than what she had in her box. Moral to the story: Don’t listen to Mum. No use pulling a face now Leanne,” said another to Nicole’s mum.

