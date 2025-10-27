Deal or No Deal returned today (Monday, October 27), with Stephen Mulhern back to host another series.

Model and footballer Jamie took on the boxes and The Banker during today’s show, but how did he get on? Read on to find out…

Deal or No Deal returns

Today’s episode saw Stephen return as Deal or No Deal host, helping contestants take on The Banker and hopefully win big!

The first contestant up in this new batch of episodes was Jamie, a deaf footballer and model.

Jamie, who was born deaf and is captain of England’s deaf football team, explained that if he won big, he’d like to use the money to help his mum out with a car, go travelling and help the deaf community in Africa.

Things started off well for Jamie. However, his game quickly went downhill.

Jamie couldn’t have had a better start, getting rid of the 50p and the 1p with his first two boxes.

However, things started going a bit wrong when on his fourth box, he opened a box that contained £75,000! After another box contained £4,000, Jamie received an offer from The Banker of £675.

Jamie’s journey on the show

Jamie got rid of a few more blue boxes in the next round before rejecting another offer from The Banker, this time for £1,660.

Jamie’s third round didn’t go much better, with the footie star losing £50,000 and £25,000.

A third offer came in from The Banker, this time for £2,390. However, Jamie rejected this too.

The fourth round got off to a better start, with Jamie getting rid of the £1 box and the £250 box. His third and final box opening of round four was for £5,000, which Stephen seemed to be happy with!

The Banker offered Jamie £5,145, but he rejected that too, before getting rid of the £750 box. He followed that up by finding the 10p box too. A £3,000 being found ended the round. The Banker offered £9,480, but Jamie wasn’t convinced.

How did Jamie do?

Unfortunately, right near the end, Jamie found the £100,000 box, meaning he wouldn’t be walking away with the jackpot today.

The Banker then offered Jamie £2,475, but Jamie declined, opting to try and win £10,000 – the most he could win now.

Only £10,000 and £5 were left in play when The Banker came in with his next offer of £4,150. Jamie didn’t want to risk going home with £5, and opted to take the deal.

Unfortunately for Jamie, his box contained the £10,000!

Viewers were gutted for Jamie. “Jamie has dealt at £4,150, but had he turned it down, he could have had £10k. The Banker wins today. Ugh,” one said.

“Dealt for £4,150 with £10,000 in his box. Damn,” another said.

“Jamie deals at £4150! Given how the game went, it’s probably for the best!” a third wrote.

Deal Or No Deal airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

