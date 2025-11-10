Deal or No Deal player invites Stephen Mulhern to her wedding as she wins five-figure sum on ITV show

Stephen Mulhern was invited to a contestant’s wedding during a new episode of Deal or No Deal today (November 10), but he was quick to chastise the player after she spelt his name wrong on the invite.

In a first for the show, player Maz rocked up to the hot seat with an invite to her wedding in hand.

Maz explained that she was getting married to partner Chris – and even invited Stephen to her wedding – but the game didn’t start well as she opened the £100k box in the first round!

Maz was playing for money for her wedding today (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal star invites Stephen Mulhern to her wedding

On the show today, Maz introduced Stephen to her partner Chris, with whom she shares two boys. He told the host he “can’t wait” to marry Maz and said that she’s “the love of my life”.

Talk then turned to the wedding, with Maz handing Stephen an invite to their big day. “This is for you. So a while ago we were speaking about weddings and I said: ‘Well, why don’t you come?’ You said: ‘If I’m free I actually will come.’ So there you go,” she said, handing him the invite.

Stephen then opened it and read the invite out. However, he was quick to point out an error. “When you’re doing the names, when you put the names on the tables, only if you can, it’s Stephen, not Stephan, only a little thing, like my name,” he quipped. Stephen then said: “But thank you for the invite, that will be amazing.”

“Yeah like he’s going to go to the wedding,” said one cynical viewer as Maz’s game got underway. “I reckon Maz and her fella will have Mulhern doing his magic routine at their wedding,” said a second. The Banker echoed the same thoughts, as he told Stephen he should offer to perform table magic at the nuptials.

Maz invited Stephen – or Stephan – to her wedding (Credit: ITV)

A bad start to the game

Maz’s game didn’t get off to the best start, as she took out the £100k box in the first round. As a result, The Banker offered her just £1,035 to buy her box. It was a “no deal” from Maz, as she quickly moved on.

“£100K gone. Gets boring when this keeps happening,” said one viewer. Another noticed: “The second box opened has been the £100,000 quite a few times now.”

The £50k box fell, before several other high numbers, with just £75k left on the board for Maz. The Banker then said he thought Maz had reached the “tipping point” in her game, offering £3,020. Maz replied with a “no deal” to The Banker.

The offer then rose to £6,120. At this point, the highest numbers Maz had on the board were £4k, £10k and £75k. She also had the £10 and 1p box. Amid warnings from viewers, Maz decided not to deal, and carried on with her game.

So how much did Maz win on Deal or No Deal today?

Surprisingly, the game had a happy ending.

The £4k box was opened next, followed by the £10k box. The Banker then offered Maz £14,030. Maz dealt, but played on to see what would’ve happened. Next, she opened the £75k box. The Banker’s offer went down to just £4.50. The player then opened her box, which contained just 1p.

“Well played Maz!” said one viewer. “She played a great game – well done Maz!” said another. “Her wedding will be amazing – I hope Stephen attends!” said a third.

