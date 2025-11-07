Deal or No Deal viewers heartbroken after contestant’s partner dies following successful win: ‘How very tragic’

Deal or No Deal returned to ITV this afternoon (November 7) and viewers were left heartbroken following a successful episode.

Friday’s show marked host Stephen Mulhern’s 100th episode, where Mick was selected to play against The Banker.

In an emotional confession, he revealed he had been having a hard time recently after his partner, TJ, had been in and out of the hospital with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Mick admitted his boyfriend was unable to travel to support him. However, he decided not to have anyone else champion him in the studio, joking: “I’d rather go down on my own.”

Player wins £13.6k on Deal or No Deal

Despite continuous fair offers from The Banker, Mick played the game until nearly the very end.

When he was offered £13,600 with just five boxes left, he was torn about what to do after the two remaining red boxes had £50k and £75k in them.

However, after giving it a thought, he took the money and agreed to the deal.

Immediately after, he found the £75k box. However, the £50k prize was yet to be found when just two boxes remained.

The Banker then told him he would have doubled his offer. However, when it came down to opening his box, number 14, he found out he had 1p all along.

Mick was overcome with emotion by his victory, and so were viewers at home.

‘Played a brilliant game’

“Well done Mick. He beat the banker, he dealt when it was right for him,” one user wrote on X.

“Mick was a fantastic player and there aren’t many players that you feel a super positive energy watching, but there was something special about today’s game. I’m glad Mick won a very lovely £13,600!” another person shared.

“Mick has played a brilliant game with 1p in his box,” a third remarked.

“Congratulations to Mick, who is now £13,600 richer!” a fourth said.

‘How very tragic’

At the very end of the episode, however, it was revealed that Mick’s partner, TJ, had died after filming for the show. As a result, viewers were gutted by the news.

“Dedicated to his other half. How very tragic,” one person said.

“Oh no, did Mick’s husband pass away? If anyone else noticed in the credits,” another shared.

“OH NO, his partner passed away. Mick, I’m so sorry. I hope you got to spend that money together in his final months,” a third expressed.

