Stephen Mulhern has revealed a huge secret about an upcoming episode of Deal or No Deal.

The TV star appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (January 28) and the conversation soon turned to the topic of ITV’s iconic game show Deal or No Deal – which Stephen has hosted since its return in 2023.

However, an excited Stephen went on to reveal that on one of the episodes next week, the show’s biggest-ever win takes place.

Stephen hosts Deal or No Deal (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern confirms ‘massive win’ on Deal or No Deal

Appearing on This Morning, Stephen shared his excitement at being a part of Deal or No Deal.

“It’s going strong,” he told hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley. And it turns out things are set to take a dramatic turn on the games how next week.

“There is a massive win,” Stephen confirmed.

He added: “Listen I’m just going to tell you, it’s Monday. Don’t miss next Monday!”

The host let slip a secret (Credit: ITV)

Stephen reveals banker ‘was in bits’

Sharing even more spoilers, Stephen went on to explain: “It’s the biggest win yet. When I say it’s big, it’s big…

“Because the jackpot has come to the table so many times but nobody’s had the guts to really go on. But… will it be Monday?”

What’s the point of watching Monday’s Deal or No Deal now Mulhern has said it’s the big win.

Revealing the infamous Banker’s reaction, Stephen went on: “The Banker was in bits. On that day he was raging. At one point, I hold the phone and you can hear him going to town.”

On X, one person slammed Stephen for his Deal or No Deal spoiler, writing: “What’s the point of watching Monday’s Deal or No Deal now Mulhern has said it’s the big win.”

Deal or No deal viewers slam ‘greedy’ contestant

In other Deal or No Deal news, fans blasted a “greedy” contestant last week for turning down an eye-watering offer from the banner.

Contestant Hayden had a difficult start to the game – and things quickly went from bad to worse.

With just £25,000 and £5 and £100 remaining, he shocked fans when he turned down the banker’s offer of £7,010. Unfortunately, he ended up winning a mere £5.

Read more: Deal or No Deal’s Stephen Mulhern under fire for ‘silly’ advice to contestant

So what do you think of the new Deal or No Deal series? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.