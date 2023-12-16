Deal or No Deal fans bereft as new Stephen Mulhern reboot replaced by Tipping Point: ‘Absolutely gutted’

Fans of Deal or No Deal have been lamenting the end of Stephen Mulhern’s new series after the final episode aired this week.

And now they’re calling for a series two of the reboot, which was originally hosted by Noel Edmonds on Channel 4 and debuted in 2005.

On Friday (15 December) Stephen said on X: “Thank you all so much for your lovely messages about the series! I’m honestly thrilled you’ve loved it as much as I have! Don’t worry though, before the year ends you’ve got one more surprise episode! It’s [the] Christmas Special! Sunday, 7pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV!”

Deal or No Deal fans urge ITV: ‘Bring on series two!’

Fans were thrilled to hear of the Christmas special but they also called for more Stephen on their screens.

One said: “Congratulations for a fantastic series. Fingers crossed for a series 2.”

Another added: “I can’t wait for the Christmas ep! I have loved the series, I hope there’s more? You bought back family time, everyone round the TV watching, it’s been a joy.”

Meanwhile, many fans would have liked a longer run. One viewer said on X: “I’m absolutely gutted that it’s finished for now. I honestly thought this would be running longer. I’ve absolutely loved the return of such an iconic show.”

While a second pointed out: “Hopefully there will be another run soon. It seemed to last forever when it was on Channel 4 but I get that was a different time.”

The new reboot of the show ran for 20 episodes over four weeks. There hasn’t yet been an announcement about series two… But our fingers are crossed!

Tipping Point returns

Meanwhile Tipping Point will be back on our screens from Monday December 18.

The Ben Shephard-fronted gameshow was bumped off ITV’s schedule to make way for DOND in a schedule shake-up.

But now that series has finished, Tipping Point will be back on from 4pm. Although sadly it’s a repeat from series 12.

