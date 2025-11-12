Deal or No Deal viewers hit with heartbreaking death announcement: ‘Very emotional’

Deal or No Deal returned to ITV on Wednesday afternoon (November 12), where viewers were hit with a heartbreaking death story.

At the beginning of today’s show, Rob, who had box number eight, was randomly selected to play against The Banker.

For 30 years, he said he has looked after young people in care, a job which he declared he loves. Prior, he had worked in a bank.

Rob played against The Banker on Deal or No Deal today (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal contestant Rob shares heartbreaking death story

In an emotional turn, Rob revealed brought along a photo of his dad, who he revealed died two years ago.

Born in Barbados, Rob’s dad moved to the UK when he was 18, where he later met his mum. After working his whole life, he retired and moved back to Barbados.

After suffering from a “backache”, Rob explained that he visited his dad and “realised he was a bit worse than that”.

“We took him to the hospital, and he was diagnosed with cancer, and he passed away,” Rob continued as he burst into tears.

“Sorry!” he added as host Stephen Mulhern assured him: “Rob, it’s fine! It’s absolutely, totally fine.”

While looking at the photo of Rob’s dad, Stephen remarked: “He looks like a film star!”

“He’s a ledge,” Rob said before joking: “He’s like me, isn’t he?” The studio audience began to laugh with him.

Emotional Rob said he wasn’t able to go back for his funeral. Following his time on the game show, he said he was hoping to win some money to be able to visit his dad’s grave.

Viewers were left feeling emotional following Rob’s sad story (Credit: ITV)

‘God bless your father’

Viewers were touched by Rob’s story and reacted online.

“God bless your father, Rob,” one user wrote on X.

“It was quite sad to be fair,” another person shared.

“The story about Rob’s dad was very emotional,” a third remarked.

Rob played until nearly the end of the game. With just three boxes left, he settled for The Banker’s offer of £8,760.

After securing that money, he then found out he had the final blue box, which was £50, the whole time. Congrats, Rob!

