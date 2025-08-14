Sir David Jason told to explain his ‘outrageous’ behaviour on BBC Breakfast

Sir David Jason was asked to explain his behaviour on set during his appearance on BBC Breakfast this morning (August 14).

The Only Fools And Horses star, 85, joined hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt to discuss his comedy career. However, before the interview kicked off, Charlie asked the national treasure to explain his ‘impressive’ entrance.

Sir David Jason joined Naga and Charlie on BBC Breakfast this morning (Credit: BBC)

Sir David Jason on BBC Breakfast

After explaining that it was an honour for Sir David Jason to be on the show, Charlie said: “Can I just describe for the viewers who are watching this morning, you make an entrance. I was quite impressed. As you came into our studio a moment ago you were saying hello to everyone. You know how to make an entrance, would that be fair to say?”

Explaining himself, Sir Jason shared: “Well no, it’s just that I like to feel comfortable but I like also, if you can, to make the people that you’re with comfortable.

“The great thing is really to be a little bit outrageous to put everybody at their ease. It’s a bit of fun, you know? I said good morning to the camera, nobody except the camera was there, but the camera seemed to like it!”

Later in the interview, Sir David refused to leak details of his latest project as he was told he was unable to. Naga joked: “Do you always do as you’re told?”

While grinning, David responded: “Oh, Naga! Yes, I will, for certain people. Not you, Charlie.”

“See you later!” he told his co-host as she was left laughing. “Oh, a very funny man,” Naga added.

Meanwhile, fans were pleased to see Sir Jason on the show (Credit: BBC)

‘One of my favourite actors’

Following the interview, fans reacted online.

“Sir David Jason is a legend,” one user wrote on X.

“David Jason is an absolute delight. It must have been an enormous pleasure to have him on the show,” another person shared.

“One of my favourite actors,” a third remarked.

“Could have listened to David Jason all morning! What a fabulous gent,” a fourth person said.

