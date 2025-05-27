Danny Miller battled back tears on Loose Women today as the telly fave paid tribute to his dementia-stricken dad.

Emmerdale star Danny, 34, got choked up during Tuesday’s (May 27) show as he reflected on how the degenerative condition means he has “lost” his father Vince.

Moments earlier, viewers saw panellist Denise Welch hail longtime showbiz pal Vince, 90, as the “king of the comperes”.

However, an emotional Danny explained how he owes everything to his dad – and misses their everyday life together before his dad’s condition took hold.

Danny Miller opens up about his dad on Loose Women today

A visibly moved Danny Miller thanked Denise for bringing his dad up during the TV chat. And he also noted he hoped Vince would be tuning in to hear how highly she regarded him.

“I’m hoping he’s watching in his care home back in Manchester,” Danny said. He went on: “Because I did tell the care staff there, who are amazing, to pop it on so he could have a little 15 minutes of fame that he’s not had for a while.”

Danny also admitted he finds his dad’s condition very challenging and ‘hard to cope with’.

The truth of the matter is that I’ve lost my dad.

Former I’m A Celebrity winner Danny continued: “My dad is the reason I’m in this business. The truth of the matter is that I’ve lost my dad, and that’s hard for me to cope with because I really, really miss him.

“I miss picking up the phone to him, it’s just not possible any more. Sometimes when we visit him in the care home, we get the opportunity to have a good visit, and there are bad visits as well.”

Danny’s pain

Actor Danny also revealed he’s been documenting such interactions on Instagram. He said: “I’ve started to log that and put that in an Instagram journal. I know there are lots of people I’ve touched and made relationships with in America who have got the same thing and are looking after their dads.

“It pains me that I can’t pick up the phone to my dad any more. And I always want to make sure that people out there who are suffering with dementia first hand or second hand know you’re not alone. It’s a horrible, horrible terminal illness.”

Danny concluded: “I love my dad so much and he’s the reason that I’m sat here talking to you today. I love you, Dad, if you’re watching – keep smiling.”

Meanwhile, dad-of-three Danny also shared during the daytime TV chat how he doesn’t let his kids watch him on the soap that made his name.

The Aaron Dingle actor said: “I tend not to let them watch Emmerdale. I mean, it’s on too late – they should be in bed. Also, they might just be a bit confused that I’m not kissing Mummy but I’m kissing another man.”

