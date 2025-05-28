TV star and singer Dannii Minogue has opened up about being cruelly mocked by Sharon Osbourne and Graham Norton.

In 2007, Dannii and Sharon both served as judges on the UK version of The X Factor. Headlines at the time suggested the pair didn’t get along, which was later confirmed by Sharon during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show that same year.

Sharon mocked Dannii on Graham’s show (Credit: Fox)

Sharon Osbourne mocks Dannii Minogue

In December 2007, Graham confronted Sharon about Dannii. He said, while pointing at his face: “What’s going on?!”

Graham insisted Dannii’s “shiny” appearance looked “bizarre”, stating you could “check your makeup in her face”. He described her as a “spoon with hair”.

“People around the world are crying out for Botox, she’s used it all up,” he added while the studio audience laughed.

Sharon tried to stop herself from reacting, but quickly added her thoughts without hesitation.

“Graham, I feel bad for her because she knows she’s there for her looks and not for her musical contributions to the music industry,” she said.

Chat show host Graham began to laugh while the audience gasped. Sharon mocked herself, telling them: “Oh, how dare you do that to me! Who do you think you are?! How could you be so cruel? I’m so old!”

Sharon called out Dannii for her bad judging techniques on The X Factor. However, she also reenacted Dannii telling her that she’s much younger and attractive than her.

While putting on an Australian accent, Sharon said: “And you, you hate me because I’m so young and beautiful and Simon wants me and he doesn’t want you!”

“You’re right, mate. That’s the only thing she’s got right!” Sharon continued.

American actor, David Boreanaz, who was also on the red couch, asked to see a photo of Dannii. Sharon got up and said: “Look at this,” as she showed off her bottom.

Graham insisted Sharon was “so much in trouble”, to which Sharon insisted: “[Bleep] it, I don’t care! I’ve been waiting weeks to get my own back!”

Dannii reacted to the interview recently (Credit: YouTube)

Dannii reacts

During a recent appearance on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, Dannii reacted to the interview. The I Begin To Wonder hitmaker blamed host Graham and his production team, who she believes must have planned the remarks in advance and sprung them on Sharon while live.

“I think the difference was [that] it wasn’t being rude. There had to be production meetings to set up the things that they were doing on set in this show, and these huge personalities that I looked up to, and just loved what they had done,” she said.

“I’d loved Sharon Osbourne on X Factor. I’d love her on the Osbournes,” Dannii continued. “I loved what Graham Norton was doing, and here were these people just tearing me to pieces. That show would never be made today.”

During her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother last year, Sharon briefly discussed Dannii, insisting: “She’s alright.”

