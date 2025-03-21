Sharon Osbourne reignites feud with ‘fake’ Simon Cowell: ‘Stop with the pantomime’

Reality TV legend Sharon Osbourne has reignited her feud with talent show judge Simon Cowell in a recent interview.

The 72-year-old star has been no stranger to working alongside Simon throughout the years. From 2004, she was an on-and-off judge on The X Factor while a part of the America’s Got Talent family for five years between 2007 and 2012.

However, it seems Sharon has had enough of BGT’s Simon’s talent show ventures and has put the 65-year-old on blast.

Sharon Osbourne criticises ‘fake’ Simon Cowell shows

While talking to Music Week, Sharon took a direct jab at Simon and his Got Talent franchises. “It’s formulaic, it’s for TV, it’s not ‘real’. You get tired of the bull[bleep]. It gets me every time,” she said.

“You see it with America’s Got Talent. Everybody knows who’s coming on, you’re prepped before every person comes on. It’s like, ‘Stop with the bull[bleep] and the tears.’

“If it was real, it would be a whole lot better because the idea for the show is brilliant but just make it real, make it organic, stop with the pantomime. It’s very dated.”

Despite Simon’s huge success with many boybands, including Five, who announced a reunion last month, Westlife, and X Factor’s One Direction, Sharon “can’t stand” what they offer.

She insisted she has “never have been able to” get on board with boybands “because it’s formulaic”. Sharon declared she “hates” that part of the industry, stating it’s ” so disposable”, adding: “It’s not even elevator music.”

‘He can’t deal with people that tell him the truth’

A feud between Simon and Sharon first occurred in 2019 after Simon reportedly told Mrs O that she was ”too old” to be on the panel for X Factor.

However, told The Mirror at the time he would always view Sharon as “a good friend” and had attempted to make amends with her.

Sharon, however, insisted she would never work with him again.

“I can’t work with Simon Cowell I’m not a bull[bleep] and he can’t deal with people that tell him the truth,” she said.

During her 2023 stint on Celebrity Big Brother, Sharon revealed she was unhappy with Simon after he stopped her from securing a huge job.

While in the house, she told fellow housemate Louis Walsh: “Why do you think I am so [bleeping] mad with Simon because remember that year you and I were contracted to do X Factor and it was the first year of The Masked Singer in America and they asked me to do it and I said I can’t because of X Factor with Simon.

“So then they cast it and then when Simon, well he didn’t call, but they called and said ‘No you’re not doing it [X Factor]’. I missed a huge gig. So I was furious.”

