Dani Dyer squirms as dad Danny reveals raunchy scenes in new series of Riders

Danny Dyer leaves daughter Dani Dyer cringing on tomorrow’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show as he teases a raunchier return in Rivals – admitting fans will see a lot more of him on screen this time.

Danny and Dani appear on the ITV1 chat show to plug their new Sky series The Dyers’ Caravan Park, which starts on Monday (February 23). But it’s talk of Danny’s upcoming TV love scenes that has Dani squirming in her seat.

Danny and Dani Dyer’s new show, The Dyers’ Caravan Park, starts next week (Credit: Sky)

Dani Dyer cringes over Danny’s Rivals sex scenes

Chatting about filming the second series of Rivals, which drops on May 15, Danny jokes to Dani: “I don’t think you’ll be able to watch much of it!”

“There was a scene on the last series… The love-making, I don’t watch. The last one there wasn’t that much,” Dani admits.

But Danny, who plays Freddie Jones in the adaptation of Rivals, revealed season two turns up the heat.

“I got away with it last time. I don’t get away with it this time,” he laughs, as Dani visibly cringes at the thought of her dad filming steamy scenes.

Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones in Rivals (Credit: Disney+)

Growing up with a ‘sex symbol’ dad

Dani also recalled how awkward it felt when classmates talked about her dad’s heartthrob status.

“I remember when I first started school, everyone used to say it to me. I didn’t really know how to respond to it,” she sas.

The chat show appearance comes as Danny and Dani promote The Dyers’ Caravan Park, their new six-part series about reviving Priory Hill holiday park.

Who else is on tonight?

Joining them on the sofa are Jack Whitehall, Patrick Dempsey and musician Self Esteem, with Self Esteem performing on the show.

The Jonathan Ross Show is on Saturday (February 21) at 9.25pm on ITV1.

