Dancing On Ice star Tippy Packard ‘pulls out of show due to injury’: ‘Everyone is gutted’

Dancing On Ice 2024 star Tippy Packard has reportedly been forced to drop out and has already been replaced – just days before the show launch.

The skating professional was due to take to the ice with partner with Eddie The Eagle on the ITV show. Olympic ski star Eddie is joining the likes of Ryan Thomas, Amber Davies and Claire Sweeney for this year’s series.

However, the show has been thrown into a spot of chaos it seems after the pro suffered an injury – leaving everybody reportedly “gutted.”

Tippy joined the show in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 star ‘drops out’ days before show airs

On Sunday (January 14) the brand new series of Dancing On Ice will kick off on screens. Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, the show will see a brand new batch of famous faces show off their moves on the ice.

Everyone is gutted for Tippy.

But one notable star who won’t be making an appearance is apparently pro skater Tippy Packard – who joined the show in 2022. She was originally partnered with Eddie the Eagle – but has been forced to drop out after an injury, reports claim.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone is gutted for Tippy. She suffered an injury in training but we’re all hopeful that she’ll be back on the show soon.”

ED! has contacted reps for Dancing On Ice for comment.

Dancing on Ice 2024 latest

However, it hasn’t taken Dancing On Ice bosses long to find Tippy’s replacement it seems. Fellow skater Vicky Ogden will now skate with Eddie.

Vicky announced the news that she will be skating with Eddie via a post on Instagram. She shared a snap of them paired up on the ice and wrote: “Exciting Announcement!

“I’m absolutely thrilled to share that I’ll be skating with the incredible Eddie on this season of @dancingonice. Eddie The Eagle is a true legend who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. This year we’re determined to show just how iconic he is.”

Who is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2024?

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, Love Island star Amber Davies, and Corrie star Claire Sweeney are paired with Mark Hanretty, Simon Proulx-Senecal, and Colin Grafton respectively.

Olympian Greg Rutherford has been paired with Vanessa James and Comedian Lou Sanders is with Brendyn Hatfield, while Miles Nazaire is with Vanessa Bauer.

Former boxer Ricky Hatton will be dancing alongside Robin Johnstone, and EastEnders star Ricky Norwood is with Annette Dytrt. Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi is skating with Sylvain Longchambon, and Corrie’s Ryan Thomas is with Amani Fancy.

