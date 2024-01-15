Dancing On Ice fans plead for audience reactions to be muted as they threaten to switch off

In Dancing On Ice news, fans have threatened to switch off after just one episode of the show’s return.

Fans took to Twitter to issue a plea to ITV to make a key change after last night’s show (Sunday, January 15).

Dancing On Ice is back! (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Dancing On Ice 2024 last night?

Last night’s episode of Dancing On Ice saw the first six contestants take to the ice.

Greg Rutherford, Roxy Shahidi, Ricky Hatton, Amber Davies, Hannah Spearritt, and Ryan Thomas were the first six celebs on the ice.

Ryan and his skating partner, Amani Fancy, picked up the highest score of the weekend. Their performance to King of Leon’s Sex on Fire picked up 26.5 from the judges.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the chart, Ricky and Robin Johnstone scored just 12.5 for their performance to Gonna Fly Now by Bill Conti.

Ricky is now in the bottom two and will be taking part in the skate-off next weekend.

Fans had a complaint (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice news: Fans make the same complaint

Fans, however, were more concerned with the crowds “over the top” reactions to…well…literally everything during last night’s show.

“Does the audience have to whoop and cheer for every arm movement? FFS, already sick of the over-the-top reactions,” one ITV viewer grumbled.

“Only 20mins into the new series of #DancingOnIce and already the studio audience are beginning to [bleep] me off. Why to they have to scream every time someone does a moderate move or lift? Why can’t they just shut up and enjoy the skating!” another moaned.

“They really need to mute the audience cheering during the performances,” a third said.

“I purposely turn #DancingOnIce off as the studio audience are always so ridiculously loud it’s a s***show and so unnecessary,” another said.

Phillip hasn’t returned to the show this year (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Phillip Schofield back

Last night’s episode saw Stephen Mulhern make his debut as a full-time presenter of Dancing On Ice.

However, some fans were still pining for the days of Phillip Schofield’s hosting.

“I like Stephen but bring back Phil,” one fan tweeted. “Bring back Phil ffs. All this nonsense,” another said.

“Hmm not liking Stephen, rather have Phil back tbh,” a third wrote.

However, others branded Stephen a “breath of fresh air”. “Great to see Holly back and the gift that keeps on giving the fantastic Stephen Mulhern. He’s brought more life back into the presenting of this show than ever before,” one fan said.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Josie Gibson hits back at trolls accusing her of ‘photoshopping’ backstage pics

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 21 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.