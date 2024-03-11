Greg Rutherford has shared an update on his health after he had to pull out of the 2024 Dancing On Ice final on Sunday.

Poor Greg suffered an injury meaning he had to miss the Dancing On Ice final. Instead, Ryan Thomas, Adele Roberts and Miles Nazaire battled it out for the trophy. Ryan was crowed the 2024 Dancing On Ice winner.

Now, Greg has issued an update after being taken to hospital on Sunday (March 10).

Greg Rutherford has shared a health update with fans (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Greg Rutherford issues Dancing On Ice update

Sharing a photo of himself in bed, Greg said: “Recovery sort of starts now… after a pretty rough night, I’m looking forward to getting everything sorted and sewn up so I can get back to normal.”

Greg added: “Thank you all so much for your kind messages.”

It comes after Greg admitted feeling “devastated” on Sunday when he had to pull out of the final.

Greg Rutherford had to miss the final due to his injury (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice statement on Greg Rutherford

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice said in a statement about Greg: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

“Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family.”

Ryan Thomas won Dancing On Ice 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Who won Dancing On Ice 2024?

Former Coronation Street star Ryan became the winner of Dancing On Ice 2024, beating Miles. Adele finished in third place.

Back in January, BonusCodeBets Supercompute r had predicted that Ryan would win the series. The Supercomputer – which also correctly predicted Hamza Yassin’s Strictly Come Dancing win in 2022 – had analysed the characteristics of past winners of the show to predict Ryan’s win.

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets said: “With Ryan Thomas ticking all the boxes of a Dancing on Ice champion, our Supercomputer knew that the former Celebrity Big Brother winner would be picking up yet another reality TV award from the moment he was announced as a skater.

“Although the bookies never backed him as favourite, we never lost faith in him – another victory for the Supercomputer!”

