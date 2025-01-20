Dancing On Ice’s Dan Edgar addresses Kate Ferdinand cheating allegations: ‘I have made some mistakes’

Star of Dancing On Ice 2025 Dan Edgar has addressed the long-time rumours that he cheated on his ex Kate Ferdinand.

The skating star spoke out about his previous relationship ahead of a potential meeting with his ex on the ITV set.

Dan and Kate were in a relationship while they both starred on The Only Way Is Essex. But the pair broke up as cheating allegations swarmed. Now, Dan is taking part in Dancing On Ice and Kate is there to support Anton Ferdinand, husband Rio’s brother…

Dan Edgar is appearing on Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dan addresses Kate cheating allegations

During their time on TOWIE, Dan was accused of cheating on Kate when he kissed fellow co-star Chloe Lewis.

However, at the time he insisted he and Kate had already split. Now, the former couple could be set for an awkward reunion.

Kate has already been in the studio to cheer on her brother-in-law Anton Ferdinand. He’s taking part in the show alongside Dan.

Despite explaining that their break-up “wasn’t bad,” Dan confirms he has not spoken to Kate since.

We weren’t together at the time I kissed Chloe.

He spoke to The Sun and admitted: “I have made some stupid mistakes in the past. But we weren’t together at the time I kissed Chloe.”

Dan admitted he “wasn’t emotionally mature enough” to deal with a real long-term relationship. But for him, it was “young love”.

While their relationship was on and off for two years, for Dan it felt way longer than that. He explained he felt as though they had been “married 30 years” and spent their time “annoying each other”.

Their lack of communication doesn’t mean Kate hasn’t spoken to his family since, though. He revealed that after he appeared on the ITV show for the first time, his ex sent “a really lovely message” to his mum.

Dan and Kate dated for two years while on TOWIE (Credit: YouTube)

‘It isn’t anything deep’

Both stars have moved on with their romantic lives since breaking up. Kate has gone on to marry footballer Rio Ferdinand. While Dan is thought to be in a relationship with TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise.

However, despite her being in the audience to support him last night, he recently admitted that they are “seeing how things go”.

Speaking about his romance, Dan said: “We were away together and we are two of the only single people on the show. It just naturally happened. And it is early. It isn’t anything deep.”

On last night’s Dancing On Ice, host Stephen Mulhern poked fun at their on/off romance and said that if Ella didn’t want to go out with Dan, he’d be happy to step in.

