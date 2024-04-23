Dan Walker shuts down a return to BBC Breakfast as he admits he ‘misses’ his co-stars

Dan Walker has admitted that he misses his co-stars at BBC Breakfast – almost two years on from his exit.

The 47-year-old made the confession during an Instagram Q&A yesterday (Monday, April 22).

Dan Walker makes BBC Breakfast confession

Yesterday saw Dan host a Q&A with his 302k Instagram followers.

There were plenty of questions about his plans for the future, however, it was one about his old job at BBC Breakfast that piqued attention.

The TV star first joined the hit BBC show back in 2016. In 2022, he left to join the Channel 5 News, where he still works today.

During the Q&A, Dan was asked: “Do you miss BBC Breakfast and would you ever go back?”.

The star shared a snap of himself and Sally Nugent holding a glitterball trophy for his followers to see.

“I miss my friends…but no [laughing emoji],” he wrote.

Dan Walker suffered from ‘sleep deprivation’ in BBC Breakfast gig

Back in February, Dan revealed that he struggled with his sleep while working on BBC Breakfast.

During on appearance on This Morning back in Feb, Dan revealed that he used to set his alarm for 3am to get up for BBC Breakfast.

“By Wednesday I was, like, full zombie mode. And also you get really emotional. By Wednesday I was like, end of the show, you are like, in the toilets just crying,” he said.

“Anything sets you off. Someone says something nice about your trousers and you are like, [fake cries],” he then continued.

He then said that when you get “sleep deprived” you get a “little emotional”.

Dan lands Classic FM gig

This year got off to an exciting start for Dan, as it was announced that he had landed the Classic FM breakfast show gig.

“This is an amazing chance to join one of the biggest radio stations in the country,” he said at the time.

“I’m over the moon that I’m going to be part of Classic FM’s brilliant line-up and presenting the breakfast show is a wonderful opportunity,” he then added.

During the afore-mentioned This Morning appearance, Dan revealed that he now gets up at 5.30am to do the Classic FM gig.

He said that he feels “great” and “refreshed” now. “If you enjoy the job you do, we are all privileged to do something that we love doing,” he said.

