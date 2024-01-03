Dan Walker lands Classic FM Breakfast Show gig: ‘I’m over the moon’

Former BBC Breakfast and Strictly star Dan Walker has landed himself a new gig.

The 46-year-old is set to return to the breakfast slot in a new role – on the radio!

Dan is to host Classic FM’s Breakfast show (Credit: Classic FM)

Dan Walker lands Classic FM Breakfast Show role

Today (Wednesday, January 3) it was announced that Dan will be the new host of the Classic FM Breakfast show in 2024.

The “all-new” Classic FM Breakfast show will begin at 6.30am and finish at 10am every weekday morning, with Dan at the helm.

“This is an amazing chance to join one of the biggest radio stations in the country,” Dan said in a statement.

“I’m over the moon that I’m going to be part of Classic FM’s brilliant line-up and presenting the breakfast show is a wonderful opportunity,” he then said.

Dan currently works at Channel 5 (Credit: Channel 5)

Dan Walker ‘over the moon’ to land new gig

The TV star then continued. “I am passionate about classical music and I’m a long-time listener – I also love the breakfast audience and I think they know me well so I can’t wait to get started,” he then added.

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “It’s really fitting to welcome in the new year with our new-look 2024 schedule, and to be able to welcome Dan Walker back to breakfast broadcasting as the new host of Classic FM Breakfast is fantastic.

“We look forward to him joining the Classic FM family with an engaging and rejuvenating programme, weekdays from 6.30am, to ease listeners into the start of their day.”

Dan’s first Breakfast show will be on Monday, January 8. He will also continue his work on Channel 5.

Listeners reacted to the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans react

Fans of Classic FM took to Twitter to react to the news.

“Very sorry to see @TimLihoreau step down – loved his breakfast show – but looking to finding out about his future programme. However, congratulations and welcome to @mrdanwalker I’ll join you for breakfast. 3.5 hours though. That’s quite a stint. You’d better have the coffee on,” one fan tweeted.

“I will really miss Tim but I reckon @mrdanwalker is an excellent choice,” another said.

“I love this! Happy New Year! And best of luck,” a third wrote.

Read more: Dan Walker thanks fans as he returns to cover football for Amazon Prime

The Classic FM Breakfast show with Dan Walker will air from 6.30am on weekdays on Classic FM.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.