Dan Walker thanks fans as he returns to cover football for Amazon Prime

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has thanked fans via social media as he prepares to return to covering football.

Dan stepped down as a pundit on BBC’s Football Focus back in 2021 after 11 years in the job. It was recently reported that viewing figures have plummeted significantly in the years since his departure, news which prompted an online spat with his replacement Alex Scott.

Dan was previously the face of BBC’s Football Focus for over a decade (Credit: BBC)

However, it has now been announced that Dan will be back in the game with a new presenting gig. The 46-year-old has been confirmed as a host of Amazon Prime’s December coverage of the Premier League. He will front the show alongside former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, news which has delighted his many fans.

Dan Walker returns to football

Dan shared the news with a photo on Instagram on Thursday (November 30).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker)

“Delighted to be back in the world of football with @primevideosport.” He told his 296k followers in the caption, “Looking forward to working with the team and the wonderful Jeff Stelling. See you on the telly box next week.”

The post was immediately greeted by excited comments.

“Great to see you both back where you belong, covering football. Good luck lads.” Said one person.

A second commented: “There’s something very right about Dan presenting the footie!” followed by an approving thumbs up emoji.

“Good to have you back.” Agreed someone else.

Such was the reaction that Dan shared a further post yesterday (December 1) to thank fans for their support.

“Just wanted to say a MASSIVE ‘thank you’ for all the lovely comments about coming back to cover football on TV. I can’t wait but it’s been amazing to see that I’m not the only one looking forward to it.” He said.

Once again fans responded by insisting they were really excited. But others asked him to come back to BBC Breakfast too.

