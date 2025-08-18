This Morning host Craig Doyle revealed his beloved boxer dog Rigby died on Friday (August 15) hours after he finished presenting the show.

At the start of today’s show (August 18), Craig and co-host Sian Welby welcomed Gyles Brandreth and Ashley James to speak about the day’s news stories.

And, while speaking about weight-loss jabs for dogs, Gyles offers his condolences on the loss of Craig’s beloved four-legged friend.

Craig Doyle revealed Rigby died after he finished presenting Friday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Craig Doyle reveals loss of his dog

After speaking about weight-loss jabs for pets, Gyles turned to Craig and said: “I know you had a sad weekend.” “Yes,” the presenter confirmed. Gyles then added: “You lost your lovely boxer.”

That’s so insensitive.

“I’ll be able to talk about it in three weeks. I’m still…,” Craig said, appearing to get a little choked up. “Rigby, our little dog, passed away Friday just when we finished the show,” he said.

Clearly keen to avoid further upset, Craig moved on to the next topic. However, once the Morning View segment was over, it was announced that today’s This Morning phone-in would be a pet clinic, focusing on badly behaved dogs.

Craig with his boxer Rigby (Credit: Facebook)

‘So insensitive’

The decision didn’t sit well with some viewers, who branded show bosses “insensitive” for making Craig take part in a phone-in about dogs, having just lost his own.

“That’s so insensitive,” said one. “Craig has lost his dog… yet he has to do a phone-in on dogs!”

However, during he phone-in, Craig opened up more.

Craig fought back tears during the phone-in (Credit: ITV)

‘The price of love’

“Our beloved Rigby passed away on Friday, our boxer dog, he was 11. The vet was brilliant, he helped him pass away with such dignity. My wife Doon, her sister Wendy, we were all there. It was very sad. I’m getting through this. The other dog was brought in to say goodbye, and we wondered, how upset is that other dog when its pal passed?”

The Dogfather Graeme Hall asked: “How is the other dog?” “He’s doing better than me to be honest,” Craig said. “But it’s funny, my wife reckons he’s better when I’m not there.”

“Dogs do grieve, just like us, but they also get over things quite quickly,” the vet explained. “The price of love,” Craig said, fighting back his tears. “We wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Craig’s family life

According to reports, Craig and wife Doon share two dogs and also have cats. The couple also have four children – Quin, 21, Muireann, 19, Milo, 18, and Elsa, 15.

The family live between their homes in Wicklow and Kew, London.

Craig was joined by co-host Sian Welby today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning heartache

It’s been an emotional time on the ITV daytime series of late. Last week, Gyles Brandreth was comforted after he broke down in tears during a segment on VJ Day.

Dr Zoe Williams also revealed last week that she tragically lost a baby while she was being interviewed on the This Morning sofa.

