Complaints pour in over ITV’s Celebrity Sabotage after first episode: ‘This is appallingly bad’

ITV’s brand-new entertainment show Celebrity Sabotage has only just hit screens — and already it’s got everyone talking.

The Saturday night launch (March 21) delivered chaos, confusion and plenty of cheeky moments, but not everyone at home is convinced it’s a hit.

The format sees a line-up of well-known faces secretly stirring trouble for unsuspecting contestants, all in a bid to build a prize pot worth up to £30,000. And from the very first episode, it has already ruffled plenty of feathers…

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The new show started this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Sabotage airs first episode

Fronting the mischief from a hidden HQ were Joel Dommett, Judi Love, Sam Thompson and GK Barry — all pulling the strings behind the scenes.

In episode one, six contestants faced a business-style challenge called The Applicant, led by Sara Davies. But while things looked fairly straightforward on the surface, the reality was anything but.

From their secret HQ, the celebrity line-up watched every move before being handed sabotage missions — including disrupting a wedding video — all without getting caught. Jo Brand also popped up to add to the chaos, making sure the contestants’ tasks didn’t go to plan.

Viewers soon shared their thoughts (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Celebrity Sabotage

As expected, the reaction online was anything but quiet. Some viewers were quick to praise the show’s light-hearted feel, calling it exactly what Saturday night TV should be.

“Some negative miseries complaining, lighten up. I loved it, funny, daft, Saturday night telly, a bit of a laugh, much needed in this miserable country and even more miserable platform. Thank you,” said one person on X.

Another added: “I’m Actually Loving This Programme.” A thid penned: “This was good.”

A fourth also wrote: “Honestly I knew I was going to like #CelebritySabotage, it’s a great show with a great cast and I really like how the fake shows are rip-offs of others. Definitely will be watching next week.”

But not everyone was entertained.

One person fumed: “This is as much fun as having a toothache, @ITV churns out some rubbish & this one is right up there. It’s a waste of our time, it makes you look forward to seeing the adverts!”

Another added: “This is appallingly bad even for ITV. How long before it’s shunted to 4.30 Sunday afternoon?”

A third penned: “How do programmes like these ever get commissioned. Utter rubbish.”

The complaints came pouring in (Credit: ITV)

Who is on Celebrity Sabotage

Despite the mixed reaction, Celebrity Sabotage isn’t slowing down. Each episode promises a brand-new fake reality show, with celebrities going undercover to derail tasks and boost the prize fund without being discovered.

There are also plenty more familiar faces lined up to appear, including Emma Willis, Matt Willis, Clare Balding and Rylan Clark.

Read more: ‘He passed out!’ Joel Dommett suffers health scare ahead of major new ITV series Celebrity Sabotage

Watch Celebrity Sabotage on Saturday, March 21 at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX

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