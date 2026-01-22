Coleen Nolan’s last-ditch attempt to find love after admitting she’s ‘on heat’

Coleen Nolan is still on the hunt for love, and her next attempt to find it has been revealed as the Celebs Go Dating series 15 line-up confirmed.

It’s that time again when celebrities head to the dating agency hoping to find romance. They are guided by the show’s returning experts Anna Williamson, Paul Brunson and Dr Tara. Once again alongside receptionist and I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson. And of course Rob Beckett providing the amusing voiceovers.

While the show hasn’t always led to long-term love, it has produced some memorable friendships – Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are still going strong after meeting on the show.

On Wednesday night (January 21), the full cast was revealed, with Coleen Nolan joining the dating agency for the first time. But why now – and who else is taking part?

Why Coleen Nolan has joined Celebs Go Dating

Loose Women favourite Coleen Nolan has been open about her dating life and past relationship struggles. Having become single in December 2024, she’s decided to put her love life in the hands of the Celebs Go Dating experts.

Explaining her decision, Coleen said: “I am so excited to be joining the agency. I really would love to meet someone so I’m hoping the agents will be able to help me with that. Because so far, I’ve not been very good at it myself. So, fingers crossed for me!”

The announcement follows a period when Coleen admitted she was feeling particularly flirty on Loose Women. She joked: “I’m not even joking, my daughter Ciara put in the family chat ‘I don’t know what’s up with mum, but she is on heat. She’s flirting with the guy in the lift!’

“We were in the lift and there was this very attractive man in there. I just couldn’t help myself but have a flirt.”

Coleen reflected on the reason behind her heightened flirtatiousness: “I thought ‘Is this the menopause?’ because most of my friends lost their libido and it became the last thing on their minds. It’s taking over my life, a guy walks down the street and I go ‘He’s nice’ and I check if he’s got a wedding ring on.”

‘Iconic’ line-up confirmed

Coleen isn’t the only big name joining series 15. Love Island’s Gabby Allen and rapper Professor Green are also confirmed, alongside James Haskell, who is “buzzing” to try the agency, and Australian TV star Lucinda Light.

Returning to the agency is Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts, who previously appeared on the show in 2019.

And there’s a twist: another major star will be entering the show later in the series. But producers are keeping their identity under wraps. The show teased: “A surprise late arrival steps inside and brings a different kind of ball game to the agency later in the series.”

Fans have already taken to social media to share their excitement about the cast. On Instagram and X, one wrote: “Iconic line-up this year.” Another added: “Can’t wait to see Coleen on this. Such good casting this year.”

A third summed up the buzz: “It will be amazing to see what Coleen is actually like on dates! I think it will be great TV this year.”

