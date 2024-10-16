Coleen Nolan teared up on Loose Women today as she remembered her late friend and co-star Lynda Bellingham.

On Wednesday’s show, the panellists marked the 10th anniversary of Lynda’s death. Lynda died in October 2014 at the age of 66 following her battle with colorectal cancer.

A tribute was played on the show, showing Lynda’s moments over the years as well as her final interview days before her death.

The Loose Women stars remembered Lynda today (Credit: ITV)

Coleen on Loose Women

In her last TV interview, Lynda sat down with Coleen and Janet Street Porter.

After seeing Lynda’s moments on Loose Women, Coleen became tearful today. She said: “So, so emotional. She was such a force on the show.

“What you saw on screen was exactly how she was off screen. She was the ultimate professional and she expected that back. She was funny and she was kind.”

Gushing over her friend, Coleen added: “She was always honest. She never said anything on this panel where I thought she didn’t say that this morning.

Lynda was interviewed on Loose Women in 2014, days before her death (Credit: ITV)

“And she was loving and she was generous. She was such a big loss,” as she became tearful.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the 2014 chat with Lynda, Coleen said: “We did that interview with her, and we hadn’t seen her in a while, so when she came in that day it was obvious how ill she was.

“Not because of her mannerisms but because of the way she looked and it was hard not to be shocked.

“But then she was just Lynda and she was making us laugh. But then they got me to ask her that question, ‘How do you want to be remembered?’

“It was that question that made the whole thing real that she’s going to die.”

At the time, Lynda said she wanted to be remembered for her “honesty”.

Coleen became tearful as she remembered Lynda (Credit: ITV)

Coleen added: “Sometimes you just don’t let yourself think about it. So when I had to ask her that question, it just floored me.

“She just took it in her stride.”

