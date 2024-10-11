Loose Women have confirmed a major show shake-up next week to honour late panellist Lynda Bellingham OBE.

Actress Lynda died in October 2014, after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. She was a regular and firm favourite on Loose Women, appearing from 2007 to 2011.

And next week, the show will pay tribute and honour “brilliant” Lynda with a special episode.

Loose Women to air show honouring Lynda Bellingham

The news of the Loose Women shake-up was confirmed during Friday’s episode (October 11). Back on the panel were Kaye Adams, Judi Love, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore.

While speaking to actress Julie Graham, the conversation soon turned to the late Lynda – with Julie praising her as “brilliant”.

Kaye then informed viewers that Loose Women will remember Lynda next week. The show is planning a special episode featuring members of her family on Wednesday (October 16).

Loose Women star Lynda Bellingham cancer battle

Brave Lynda shot to fame after appearing in the famed Oxo television advert, and enjoyed a successful acting career.

In 2013, she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, which later metastasised to her lungs and liver, giving her “months to live”.

Chemo followed but after finding the cancer had spread, Lynda decided to stop the treatment.

She had battled colon cancer for more than a year when she passed away in October 2014. She died “in her husband’s arms,” according to her agent Sue Latimer.

Lynda’s last Loose Women interview

During her final Loose Women appearance in 2014, Lynda opened up about how she was coming to terms with her illness and eventual death.

“You do feel alone and it is very hard to take on board. It’s taken us a year to absorb it,” she shared.

Lynda went on: “But once you do, instead of worrying about dying, you must enjoy the bits in between.”

Loose Women paid tribute to Lynda in 2020 by inviting her son Michael onto the show and playing an emotional montage of the TV presenter.

After watching the clip, Ruth Langsford said: “It’s quite hard watching that because we were all friends with your mum.”

