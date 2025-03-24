Adolescence star Christine Tremarco’s surprise life-long off-screen connection to co-star Stephen Graham

Adolescence has been a huge hit with viewers, but star Christine Tremarco has surprised everyone by revealing her life-long connection to on-screen husband Stephen Graham.

The Netflix crime drama, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, centres around a 13-year-old schoolboy named Jamie Miller who is arrested for the murder of a female classmate.

The mini-series premiered on Netflix on March 13 and has been a huge success.

As an extremely vulnerable and raw show, getting on with your co-stars is essential – and it seems Christine Tremarco and Stephen Graham had no issue with that, having been pals for years.

Christine Tremarco and Stephen Graham off-screen connection

Appearing on Lorraine today (March 24), Christine – who plays Manda Miller – revealed a surprising fact about herself and Stephen – who plays Eddie Miller.

Christine explained the importance of “feeling safe” when filming Adolescence, and revealed she and Stephen always felt comfortable in each other’s company.

She said: “Stephen and I have known each other since we were kids. Our mums were best friends, especially when we were growing up.”

This meant that they were able to put all of their emotions into making the show as authentic as possible, especially as they already had the close bond.

Christine continued: “I think our friendship really lent itself to Manda and Eddie. And their relationship.”

The star admitted she also already knew some of the other cast members and writers from Liverpool, and that Stephen’s bond with co-creator Jack also helped get everyone closer.

Christine praised Adolescence tight-knit crew

When Lorraine asked if having a close-knit group helped film the intense show, Christine confirmed that it did. She added that having the writers on set while filming also helped keep everyone together.

She said: “Having the writers there, so we could make any little tweaks during rehearsal helped make it all seem real too. But without a doubt, my friendship with Stephen really lent itself.”

He just raises you higher as an actor. It’s incredible.

Aside from their friendship off-screen, Christine couldn’t help but gush over his own acting skills.

She said: “He just raises you higher as an actor. It’s incredible.”

Will there be a sequel?

Another thing Lorraine was desperate to know is if Netflix will make another season of the smash hit. But Christine didn’t think it looked likely. After Lorraine admitted she was left with “so many questions”, Christine gave her own input.

She explained: “You’re not alone. A couple of people have said that. But maybe it’s a good thing because it leaves you thinking about what might happen afterwards. But I think this is a one-off. It ends with episode four.”

Adolescence is available on Netflix now.

