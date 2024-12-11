Chris McCausland given 94% chance of winning Strictly final this weekend

Chris McCausland and partner Dianne Buswell are far and away the favourites to win the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend, according to bookies.

The hit BBC dance show will hold its grand finale this Saturday (December 14), with four celebs – comedian Chris McCausland, Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri, singer JB Gill and actress Sarah Hadland – battling it out for the coveted glitterball trophy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Each couple will have to perform three routines: a previous dance of their choice, another chosen by the judges and a brand new show dance.

As per Strictly tradition, the judge’s scores are only for guidance in the final, with the public vote deciding the overall winner.

Strictly final odds

Despite both Tasha and JB securing themselves perfect scores last weekend, the odds seem to be very much in comedian Chris’s favour.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for BetIdeas, revealed: “Chris McCausland continues to shorten in the market to win Strictly Come Dancing’s grand final on Saturday night.”

Chris and Dianne have continued to wow the Strictly judges week on week (Credit: BBC)

“ McCausland was as short as 1/12 yesterday, but support continues to flood in as his odds have been cut into 1/16, an implied probability of 94% to take home the Glitterball Trophy this weekend.”

He concluded: “The comedian’s grip on the trophy looks firm as JB Gill stands as the nearest contender to McCausland in the market at 16/1, with both Sarah Hadland (28/1) and Tasha Gouri’s (33/1) chances looking even slimmer.”

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing grand final on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 14 December from 6pm.

Read More: Backlash as dances for Strictly Come Dancing final revealed: ‘Hardly fair’

So, who are you hoping will win Strictly Come Dancing? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.