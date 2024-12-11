Backlash as dances for Strictly Come Dancing final revealed: ‘Hardly fair’

The Strictly judges have made their choices for which dances each couple will have to perform in the final, and their choices have ruffled a few feathers.

Viewers have been expressing their dismay at not one but two instances of Couple’s Choice.

Many are backing Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell – to the extent that some are in “no doubt” that they will win Strictly this year.

Will Tasha and Aljaz’ show dance be enough to win them a spot on the podium? We’ll have to wait and see.

Chris and Dianne are favourites to win the competition (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube)

BBC Strictly unveils routines for Grand Final

BBC Strictly posted a video on Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, Dec 10) revealing the routines for the Strictly Grand Final 2024.

With pieces of music from Sergio Mendes, Lewis Capaldi, and Madonna, it’s sure to be a showstopper. Or a showstarter?

But not everyone is happy with the judges’ decisions. In particular, people are unhappy that two couples have been given Couple’s Choice dances: Chris & Dianne (to Instant Karma! by John Lennon) and Tasha & Aljaz (to What About Us by P!nk).

While the judges themselves will likely be reassuring themselves that you can’t please all the people all the time, there’s a small chance they check to see how audiences respond to decisions like these.

If they do so by signing into the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Instagram page, this is what they’ll find.

For their semifinal dance, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal danced a Foxtrot to Beyond The Sea by Bobby Darin (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube)

Viewers complain as Couple’s Choice dances for Strictly final revealed

One Instagram user moans that Couple’s Choice is “basically a second show dance”.

“Stop putting Couple’s Choice in the final,” writes another.

A third goes as far as to say that the judges have “ruined” the final for them.

“I was looking forward to a final without couples choice then the judges go and ruin it,” they write.

However, it wasn’t enough to get them through to the grand finale (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube)

“Hardly fair how the judges have picked Couple’s Choice for two couples,” says another.

“I hate to see Couple Choices in the final! I feel like the show dances need its own moment and to be special, but when they’re doing couples choice it feels like the show-dance isn’t outstanding.

“They should have to do one ballroom and one Latin, then make their show-dance whatever they want.”

The grand final will air on Saturday, December 14 (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube)

Meanwhile, others have gripes with the specific selections for other couples.

One viewer, for example, says they’re “very disappointed” in the choices for Sarah and Vito. They would love to have seen them do an Argentine tango – or, somewhat ironically, Couple’s Choice.

You can’t win ’em all.

Full list of routines

For the full list of routines for the Strictly grand final, look no further.

JB & Lauren Show Dance to a Motown Medley

Chris & Dianne Show Dance to You Get What You Give by New Radicals

Sarah & Vito Show Dance to Cabaret by Metropole Orkest

Tasha & Aljaz Show Dance to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman

JB & Lauren Viennese Waltz to Let’s Go Fly A Kite from Mary Poppins

Chris & Dianne Couple’s Choice to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon

Sarah & Vito American Smooth to Proud by Heather Small

Tasha & Aljaz Couple’s Choice to What About Us by P!nk

JB & Lauren Samba to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes

Chris & Dianne Waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers

Sarah & Vito Cha Cha to Like A Prayer by Madonna

Tasha & Aljaz American Smooth to Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

Which dance are you most looking forward to watching?

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing grand final on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 14 December from 6pm.

