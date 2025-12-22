Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off winner revealed after one contestant serves up ‘green’ gravy

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off saw four famous faces battling it out in the festive kitchen tonight – but one contestant had a serious gravy mishap.

The budding chefs were challenged with making several Christmassy dishes by judges John Torode and Grace Dent.

Last year’s Celebrity MasterChef champion, Vito Coppola, also made a return to help the pair with their marking.

But only one star could win the Golden Whisk. And the stakes were high – green gravy and all. Yuck.

Read on to find out who was crowned this year’s Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off champion… and who was responsible for the gravy.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off: Who took part?

Social media star GK Barry took part in the 2025 Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off, along with Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

They were joined in the kitchen by Watchdog and The One Show’s Nikki Fox. Completing the line-up was Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni.

GK admitted that she leaves all the cooking at Christmas to her parents, while Iain said he didn’t have the “temperament” to be on Celebrity MasterChef.

Nikki claimed to have last cooked in 1998, while Kola said he his experience in the kitchen was also very limited. Although he did study food technology at school!

Secret Santa Mystery Box

The first challenge in the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off was the Secret Santa Mystery Box. Each celeb was handed a gold box containing ingredients and a recipe.

John had told them they would each be making “something with pizazz”.

Iain unboxed the ingredients for a Tiramisu chocolate roulade and amaretto ice-cream, while Nikki had to cook Neapolitan octopus and polenta.

Kola received ingredients for a pistachio sponge and white chocolate and lime mousse, and GK had to make pork porchetta with a tonnato (tuna-based) sauce.

The celebs had two hours to make their dishes, which all had an Italian theme. Cue the arrival of Vito!

Vito said: “To be back here on Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special is just blowing my mind. I would have never imagined it. Italy in Christmas is all about food.”

Iain’s dessert practically took John’s head off due to the amount of amaretto. Grace said it was “wonderful” but did say his cooking style is “chaotic”. Vito described the roulade as a “masterpiece”.

John described Kola’s pudding as “fantastic”. Grace agreed, while Vito said: “This is so complex, you brought Italy here on this plate.”

Nikki was told her octopus was “cooked perfectly”, but was slated by John for using too much garlic. Vito cleared his plate and told Nikki he “loved” it.

Finally GK’s porchetta also got the thumbs up from the judges and Vito. The Italian Strictly star told Grace her dish was “beautiful”.

John and Grace ended the challenge by concluding it was “an even playing field”.

Ultimate Christmas dinner

Next, the celebrities were told to cook their idea of an “ultimate Christmas dinner”. They had two hours to make their meals.

Kola opted for a Nigerian red stew and “pounded” yam, followed by a puff puff dessert. This West African pudding is sweet, deep-dried dough balls.

Nikki cooked chicken, Yorkshire puddings, caramelised Brussels sprouts and carrots. She topped her dinner off with a sprinkle of crisps, which was her grandfather’s tradition. For dessert, she served her mum Steph’s trifle, made with custard powder and sponge fingers.

Iain wanted to show John and Grace he “can cook”. He whipped up cheesy cauliflower with crispy chicken thighs. His dessert was peach and banana crumble with rum and raisin ice cream. He promised less booze second time around.

GK was going to make a giant Yorkshire pudding and “make a face out of carrots and mashed potatoes”. But she said: “I got embarrassed because I saw how good everyone else’s was going to be”.

Grace Dent told her to put a face on it, as “it’s Christmas”. For dessert, she made her mum’s caramelised biscuit muffins. Unfortunately, her biscoff topping melted all over the cakes…

Green gravy and a ‘hard’ dessert

Kola was first to serve up his Christmas dinner. Grace told him she “loved” his beef stew, but both she and John criticised his puff puff balls for being “hard” and “heavy”.

Nikki hit a big disaster with her gravy. John’s jug full was “split”, while Grace grimaced: “Mine’s green!” They did, however, enjoy her trifle – lumpy custard and all. Eek.

John said he “loved” Iain’s cauliflower cheese and said his chicken thighs were “delicious”. Grace said she was “loving it”. They also thoroughly enjoyed his crumble and ice cream, although John said it was “more muesli than crumble”.

Finally, GK served up her smiley Yorkshire pudding faces. John enjoyed her dish and said the “star of the show” was her Yorkshire. Grace said the plate was “unforgettable”. They also enjoyed her muffins.

Who won the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off?

After much deliberation, John and Grace chose their winner. They picked Iain Stirling as this year’s Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off champion.

John said of Iain: “He is definitely a person who understands how to please a crowd. Not just on the stage, but in the MasterChef kitchen.”

Grace said she would be “happy” to visit Iain’s house for dinner.

Iain was handed the Golden Whisk as ‘snow’ fell from above. He said: “Wow! I’m made up!”

Iain then mused: “I think I’m a chef now. I’m quitting comedy and I’m going to be a full-time, Michelin star chef.”

He had better not. Love Island needs you, Iain!

