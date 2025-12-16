Celebrity MasterChef fans took aim at Alfie Boe’s behaviour during the show last night (Monday, December 15).

52-year-old Alfie, who was amongst four other finalists, came under fire from viewers for his…singing.

Alfie was one of the finalists (Credit: BBC)

Alfie Boe on Celebrity MasterChef

Last night’s edition of Celebrity MasterChef saw the finalists – consisting of five celebs – cook a string of dishes in the hope of booking a slot in the second round of the final, which airs tonight (Tuesday, December 16).

Alongside Alfie were Welsh rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones, author and TV presenter Dawn O’Porter, Drag Race star Ginger Johnson, and Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas.

Last night’s episode saw the celebs tasked with creating an afternoon tea by utilising the recipes of pastry chef Cherish Finden.

“Good is not good enough. I am telling you, you are not the celebrities today. You are my chefs. Do not disappoint me. I am the boss in the kitchen,” she warned the stars.

After afternoon tea was done, the celebs went back to the MasterChef kitchen, where they had to fight it out for their place in the next round.

The stars were given two hours to create dishes which needed to feature ‘performance’ and ‘showbiz’.

Alfie’s dish went down well (Credit: BBC)

Alfie Boe sings on Celebrity MasterChef

Alfie’s dish ended up being sea bream, filled with crab and salmon mousse, covered in crispy potatoes, served with a piperade stew of peppers, tomatoes, and onions, with a side of caviar and Champagne sauce.

The star served the dish to the judges by serenading them with a bit of opera – something that moved Grace Dent and John Torode.

“I’ve got tears,” John confessed. “Aw, bless you, man,” Alfie said.

John was full of praise for Alfie’s dish, describing it as “delicious”. He also thanked Alfie for his singing, branding it “beautiful”. Grace was also equally as complimentary, though she did criticise his potatoes.

At the end of the episode, Alfie learned that he was through to the next round, whilst Jamie was sent home.

Alfie’s singing didn’t go down well with everyone (Credit: BBC)

Alfie slammed by fans

However, whilst Grace and John enjoyed Alfie’s singing, viewers at home complained about it.

“Oh crikey, Alfie has picked up the constant singing mantle from Wynne Evans,” one viewer tweeted.

“It might just be me, but I HATE it when opera singers start bellowing like wounded cows in the kitchen, and they all do it. Alun Wyn isn’t booting a rugby ball around the place & Ginger isn’t doing her act, so quit that self-indulgent [bleep]!” another fumed.

“So fed up with Alfie Boe saying “I’m a singer”!! How he’s still in I don’t know….his dish wasn’t exactly theatrical. Thank goodness for the mute button when he started singing,” a third wrote.

“Why do certain types of singers on #CelebrityMasterChef feel the need to constantly perform? No one else is doing that when presenting their food. Shut up and get on with it,” another said.

With Alfie through to the next round of Finals Week, there may be some more singing to come!

Celebrity MasterChef continues tonight (Tuesday, December 16) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

